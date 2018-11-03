Diwali Special: MTV Beats gives India it's first live request show

MUMBAI: It’s time for happiness and celebrations galore with the much-awaited festival of the country! The festival of lights, Diwali is just around the corner and MTV Beats has a sizzling surprise for you. Taking the excitement of the Diwali celebrations a notch higher, the channel brings the Diwali Dhamaka with some of the favourite songs featured back to back with Mera Wala Song, India’s first live request show. With peppy lineup of blockbuster songs and soul trapping music starting 4 November, 9am onwards, MTV Beats will lock in your requests Live during the show and play the songs you love to rock the floor on. With break free hours that will lift your spirits like never before, the Musical Ladi will keep you off your seats with continuous dancing.

To take the madness a notch higher, MTV Beats is coming up with a massive watch and win contest from 3 November to 10 November, where gratifications will be like Activa, Ipad, Dell Laptop and much more. All you need to do is, watch MTV Beats between 9 am to 11 am and send the flashing song codes to 8820807807 along with your name and city name. The lines for the contest will open from 8:45 am to 11 am every day and the winners will get an auto response of Congratulation SMS, while the song will be played in sometime.

What’s Diwali without Pathakas and Bollywood without our Pathakas? No fun, right? As part of the Diwali specials, MTV Beats brings a special lineup of break-free Bollywood songs from our very own dancing diva and Pathakas in town like Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone and many more. How can we miss out on our drool worthy Bollywood Crackers like Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor? Known to set the stage on fire with their energetic and captivating songs, these men surely know how to keep you on your feet all day long!

Bring out all the shades of filmy and dramatic in you with songs that you can choose from, across an array of genres and films. Tune-in to MTV Beats, 4th November onwards for a hearty and a dancing Diwali!