Friendship Day Special: 9X Media to celebrate this day with fun segments
9X Media | Bruno Mars | Cardi B | Selena Gomez | Marshmello | Ed Sheeran | 9X Jalwa | 9XO | 9X Jhakkas | Friendship's Day

MUMBAI: 9X Media, along with its channels, 9X Jalwa, 9XO, 9X Jhakkas have come up with something really interesting this Friendship’s Day that falls on 5 August.

9X Media, who has left no stone unturned, to fill in the entertainment space, has once again come up with fun segments related to Friendship’s Day.

Check them out below:

9X Jalwa

Love Forever:

Viewers can send special friendship messages to their loved ones on the show, Love Forever on 9X Jalwa. All they have to do is send in their message on 9X Jalwa and see it play on Love Forever –Friendship Day Special.  

Jalwa Superstar:

The one-hour song band will be playing friendship songs across 90’s and 2000’s on this Friendship Day.

9XO

Chaddi Buddy –Friendship Day Special

True friends make you laugh, cry and help you get through tough times. 9XO celebrates this Friendship Day with 9XO Chaddi Buddy.

They would be playing the best collaborations from Bruno Mars, Cardi B, Selena Gomez and Marshmello, Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran and more.

Also, send 9XO a picture with your Chaddi Buddy and get featured on TV.

9X Jhakkas

The channel has created a special video with all the animated characters like Chochya, Bade-Chote, Halkat Sawal, Kombadi Komedi and Backstreet Bahus. The popular friendship song called Yaariyan – Classmates, will be the soundtrack for this special video.

Watch the video here:

