9X Jalwa conducts a multi-city activation across media agencies for brand campaign

MUMBAI: 9X Jalwa, the Channel for forever hits by 9X Media Pvt. Ltd has kicked off a brand campaign which also includes an interactive and entertaining activation. The Campaign emphasises on the Channels’ proposition of ‘Har zamaane ke behtareen gaane’. Started in mid June, the activation is being conducted across offices of media agencies in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore.

Experience zone have been setup at Media agencies to get people to relive the memories of the 90s and celebrate the 2000s with exciting games and activities. The winners stand to win some super cool goodies. The Brand campaign includes ads across trade magazines and web portals.

Speaking about the activation 9X Media Senior Vice President Marketing and PR Kapil Sharma said “9X Jalwa celebrates the best of Bollywood music. We play the hits be it from the 1990s going upto all thru the 2000's. Har zamaane ke behtereen gaane, on 9X Jalwa. To reinforce this message we are doing the campaign which so far has resonated well with our Clients.”