| 02 Jul 2018
9X Jalwa conducts a multi-city activation across media agencies for brand campaign
Television Channels | 9X Media Pvt. Ltd | Bollywood | Delhi | Mumbai | Bangalore | Har zamaane ke behtareen gaane |

MUMBAI: 9X Jalwa, the Channel for forever hits by 9X Media Pvt. Ltd has kicked off a brand campaign which also includes an interactive and entertaining activation. The Campaign emphasises on the Channels’ proposition of ‘Har zamaane ke behtareen gaane’. Started in mid June, the activation is being conducted across offices of media agencies in Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore.

Experience zone have been setup at Media agencies to get people to relive the memories of the 90s and celebrate the 2000s with exciting games and activities. The winners stand to win some super cool goodies. The Brand campaign includes ads across trade magazines and web portals. 

Speaking about the activation 9X Media Senior Vice President Marketing and PR Kapil Sharma said “9X Jalwa celebrates the best of Bollywood music. We play the hits be it from the 1990s going upto all thru the 2000's. Har zamaane ke behtereen gaane, on 9X Jalwa. To reinforce this message we are doing the campaign which so far has resonated well with our Clients.”

music services  |  02 Jul 2018

Shemaroo Filmi Gaane brought music lovers across the world closer

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment Limited brought music lovers together from across the world on the occasion of World Music Day through its digital initiative #LetsPlayAntakshari on its retro music channel Filmi Gaane.

artiste management  |  28 Jun 2018

Artist Aloud's World Music Day Fest was a good turnover: Soumini Sridhara Paul

MUMBAI: Artist Aloud’s latest Music Festival held on World Music Day was a hit. Pioneered by Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Private Ltd, the show witnessed performances by artists like Mumbai’s Finest, Thaikkudam Bridge, Best Kept Secret, Euphoria, The Local Train etc.

labels  |  27 Jun 2018

T-Series becomes second largest subscriber base globally

MUMBAI: With 50 million subscribers for their YouTube channel, T-Series becomes the second largest subscriber base globally. It was only in March 2018 that the music major had touched a figure of 40 million subscriber base on its YouTube channel.

