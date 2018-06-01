Bollywood's musical brigade to share secrets and more on MTV Beats

MUMBAI: Everyone likes music, but simply music can get mundane, hence to make their already colourful channel more appealing MTV Beats is turning ‘June’ musical with its special line-up.

The channel has roped in well-known singers, Kailash Kher, Monali Thakur, Harshdeep Kaur, Amit Mishra, Shilpa Rao, Amit Trivedi, Kanika Kapoor, Neeti Mohan, Jonita Gandhi, Sachin-Jigar, Palak Muchhal and Divya Kumar to share their life’s journey with MTV Beats. Thus, every day the viewers will get anecdotes of one singer’s life in between the music shows. These special clips will be aired throughout the day.

These tales will be a mix of their journey, inspirations and some segments like Jaldi 7 – which will be a rapid fire round.

The first artist on the show happened to be Kailash Kher. The singer shared his love for Delhi, “Delhi ki jo sabse pyaari cheez jo mein sabse zyaada miss karta hoon Mumbai mein who hai “hoosiyari” woh Bombay mein nahi hai. Bombay mein professional log hai.”