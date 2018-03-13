9X Media announces two new key appointments in the programming team

MUMBAI: 9X Media announced the elevation of Abbas Syed as 9X Jalwa Vice President, Programming and Vishakha Gokhale as 9X Jhakkas Associate Vice President, Programming . This would be in addition to their current roles as 9X Media and Network Music Head VP Content Acquisition, respectively.

Both will be reporting to 9X Media Chief Programming Officer Amar Tidke. Commenting on the elevation, 9X Media Chief Programming Officer Amar Tidke said, “We at 9X Media take immense pride of being the preferred destination for music across languages and regions. 9X Media has always lead the way when it comes to innovation in the music television space. Our channel, 9X Jalwa and 9X Jhakaas manifold times in the last six years. Today these channels are the preferred destinations for ardent music followers across all age groups. I am sure Abbas and Vishakha will continue with the great innovations on their respective channels and propel them to the next phase of growth. Their focused approach will help the channels to further increase their experience and delight amongst the viewers.”

With over 18 years of experience in strategic partnerships, content acquisition and creation, Abbas has worked across various media and entertainment companies. His association with Channel V, MTV Networks, MySpace India and Vodafone has helped him understand the audience preferences as well as the potential of innovative content created across platforms. He has been spearheading the content acquisition across all the five music television channels operated by 9X Media Pvt. Ltd.

Speaking on his new role 9X Jalwa Vice President Programming Abbas Syed said, “I am extremely pleased to be a part of the programming team at 9X Jalwa. The channel enjoys widespread viewership across age groups. I look forward to a very productive and successful journey with 9X Jalwa. My constant endeavour would be to entertain the viewers with content innovations across TV and digital platforms, while airing the Forever Hits music. Also creation, curation and animation would be the prime focus on 9X Jalwa.”

Vishakha Gokhale has been the Network Music Head at 9X Media since the past two years. She comes with a varied experience of over 12 years in the Music and entertainment space. Vishakha was the National Music Manager at Radio City, responsible for programming Music across 20 Radio stations in Hindi Speaking and South Indian markets. She was successfully heading the Network Music team across all channels operated by 9X Media Pvt. Ltd.

Speaking about her new role 9X Jhakkas Associate Vice President, Programming Vishakha Gokhale said, “I am glad to be a part of India’s First Marathi Music Channel. The Network’s vision of creating compelling and engaging content for a global viewer has been fulfilled through the various entertaining properties created on 9X Jhakaas. Today the channel is one of the most preferred destinations for Marathi music. We will focus on amplification of viewer experiences and engagement across the television and digital platforms. In the next phase of growth for 9X Jhakaas we will focus on innovative content specially curated for the Marathi music fans across.”