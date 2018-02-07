9X Media elevates Clyde D'Souza; to head programming for 9XO and 9XM

MUMBAI: 9X Media announced the elevation of 9XO Programming Head Clyde D’Souza. Clyde has been given the additional responsibility of handling programming for 9XM.

Clyde D’Souza has been associated with 9XO since the inception of the channel and is responsible for driving major innovations such as 9XO Fan Wars, 9XO Hook, Tweet Down, 9XO Social Screen, O Bot, Insta Top 10, etc. Under his guidance 9XO has turned into one of the most popular International music channel in India.

Sharing his enthusiasm, 9XM, 9XO, vice president programming Clyde D’Souza said, “9XM has always wowed the viewers with path-breaking content and curation skills. I am extremely pleased to be a part of the team that has made 9XM India’s most popular Bollywood music destination. My experience of handling a niche International English music channel will help me to create innovative content that would be appealing to the viewers of 9XM. My current focus will be on introducing content innovations and digital extensions that will further build on the popularity of the channel.”

Clyde unveils on what their focus would be on, “There are two big pillars of 9XM. Firstly, there is music curation, next is the animation part and the third element would be an ‘engagement’ with the audience. A whole new 9XM version would be coming along with more of animation and interactive campaigns. We would focus mainly on the ‘animation’ bit and also on our engagement with our audience through digital, on-air or on-ground properties.”

Speaking of this development 9XMedia Pvt Ltd programming officer Amar Tidke said, “Clyde has immense knowledge and experience of creating content that appeals to a varied audience specially the youth. His innovative content ideas on 9XO have made the channel extremely popular among the viewers. Clyde’s elevation to 9XM will bring fresh programming ideas in the channel, further strengthening 9XM’s popularity and viewership.”