Get full scoop on pop culture, lifestyle and entertainment on Vh1 in 2018

MUMBAI: New Year is around the corner and Vh1 is all geared up to give you an exciting dose of some fun shows. Right from watching all juicy scoops of the entertainment world through Inside Access to watching the best of ‘International Award Shows’, Vh1 has it all in-store for you.

Inside Access

Date: January 2018

Get ready for all the inside scoop from the entertainment world, with Season 2 of Inside Access with Miss Malini. The new season will turn up the heat with a lot more of 'inside' with your favourite Bollywood stars, the best Music artists from around the globe and the most banging events and places to go to. From Coldplay’s Chris Martin to the Badshah- Shahrukh Khan himself, the previous season gave us some of the most memorable and hottest insights. The show brings back the vibe with behind-the-scenes, all the prep, the madness from Miss Malini’s loft.

Golden Globes 75th Anniversary Special on Comedy Central, Vh1 and Colors Infinity

Date: 7 January 2018

One of the most reputed film and television awards, The Golden Globe is celebrating its 75th anniversary with a glitzy event, rejoicing the best moments spanning across 75 years. The magnificent gala will feature the biggest film and TV stars of all time, red carpet highlights and fashion throughout the years. The two-hour gala will be hosted by Will & Grace fame Eric McCormack and Debra Messing. The popular pair have a combined 13 Golden Globe nominations between them. The ceremony will be aired in India exclusively on popular English entertainment and music channels- Vh1, Comedy Central and Colors Infinity on 8 January 2018.

75th Golden Globe Awards

Date: 8 January 2018

The Golden Globe Awards are viewed in more than 236 countries and territories worldwide and are one of the few awards ceremonies to include both motion picture and television achievements. The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards, hosted by Seth Meyers, will take place on Sunday, 7 January 2018, in The Beverly Hilton. With Oprah Winfrey being the recipient of the Cecil B. deMille Award and The Shape of Water is leading the movie nominations with seven nods and Big Little Lies picking up six nominations, it will be interesting to see who get what!

60th Annual Grammy Awards

Date: 29 January 2018

The most prestigious music awards in the world will be hosted at Madison Square Garden, marking the first Grammy telecast in New York City since 2003. The 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held on 28 January 2018 at the Madison Square Garden in New York City. Rap, urban and R&B music dominate the nominations for this year.

2018 Brit Awards

Date: February 2018

The BRITs are the U.K. recording industry’s flagship awards ceremony. 2018 will celebrate the Awards 38th show since its debut year in 1977. The BRIT Awards have established themselves as a global music institution that annually celebrates UK chart and commercial successes. Last year’s BRITs host, the fabulous Emma Willis will announce The BRIT Awards 2018 nominations on Saturday 13 January with performances from some incredible British recording talent - Liam Payne, Paloma Faith, Clean Bandit, J Hus and 2018 Critics’ Choice winner Jorja Smith. Last year’s event featured performances from Little Mix, Katy Perry, The Chainsmokers and Coldplay, and Ed Sheeran and Stormzy. Emotional highlights of the night included Robbie Williams receiving the lifetime achievement award and a moving tribute to the late George Michael.

Pop Profiles Season 5

Date: February 2018

Pop Profiles lets you experience the stories of the world’s hottest music stars through their major hit singles. Vh1 charts their career from the earliest performances to the present, via breakthrough singles, concerts and signings with major labels. Watch celebrated artists like Ed Sheeran, Ellie Goulding, Sia, Ariana Grande, Sam Smith, Janet Jackson and many more this season, only on Vh1!