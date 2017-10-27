FLYP at MTV Café opens its doors for mumbaikars to Gorge gulp and groove

MUMBAI: Funbars Hospitality Pvt. Ltd in association with Viacom18 Consumer Products, the consumer products arm of Viacom18 have given the music and food lovers of Mumbai a new destination to Gorge Gulp Groove with the launch of iconic line of MTV themed cafes FLY at Café today at Kamala Mills in Mumbai. Glitzy guests, party animals and food lovers gathered together for the grand opening held today. Turning the night into a blockbuster party was the versatile singer Jubin Nautiyal who set the tone for the launch with his performance. Entertaining the guest with his tongue in cheek humour was the host for the evening Cyrus Sahukar who kept the ball rolling.

Present at the event were musicians Shilpa Rao, Jubin Nautiyal celebrated artists from the world of entertainment industry such as Sonal Chauhan, VJ Andy, Parul Gulati and Manu Punjabi and popular MTV faces such as Rannvijay Singha, Barkha Singh and Krissann Barretto who partied to their hearts content as the café opened its doors to welcome Mumbaikars to Gorge Gulp Groove.

Speaking about the launch Funbars Hospitality Pvt.Ltd Chairman Jasmeet Marwah said, “With the launch of FLYP at MTV Café in Mumbai, we are sure to capture the attention of the youth with a unique concept offering good food, great music and a space for creative thinkers and upcoming artists to showcase their talent. The cafe boasts of enigmatic colours, wall graffitis, art installations and a spacious bar which conveniently flips from a co working space in the day to your perfect party spot in the night. With a menu curated by Funbars Hospitality Pvt. Ltd. celebrity chef and Culinary Director of Ranveer Brar said, “We are positive that the dining experience at the café will be a notch higher. Our overall aim is to make FLYP@MTV Café a cult hangout destination across the city.”

Viacom18 Consumer Products and Integrated Network Solutions Saugato Bhowmik added, “Combining the best of live music coupled with lip smacking food and smashing drinks always work wonders and with this aim we launched our chain of MTV-themed cafés, FLYP@MTV in Mumbai. With one of the best singers in Bollywood today, Jubin Nautiyal performing at the launch along with specially curated menu keeping in mind the taste buds of mumbaikars, we gave a glimpse of what can be expected in terms of entertainment and food. I would like to thank mumbaikars for making the launch a thumping success and appreciating us for the unique concept of the café.”

Like Delhi, the Mumbai café also has a unique food and drinks menu designed by none other than celebrity chef Ranveer Brar which combines global trends with a distinctly Mumbai flavour. FLYP@MTV Café is an ideal destination for independent professionals, free thinkers, creative mind, a progressive place to Gorge Gulp Groove. A unique facet of the café is that it is an exclusive place to work during the day which transforms into a fun place at night. The café is consistent with MTV’s DNA of being fun, irreverent and entertaining. There is something for everyone at this one of its kind new MTV hangout.