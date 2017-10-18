RadioandMusic
| 18 Oct 2017
9XM promotes gift of happiness this Diwali
Television Channels | 9XM | Jhagmag Diwali | DIWALI | Stay Bright Stay Happy |

MUMBAI: We go through so much stress in our day-to-day life, but how many of us actually do something to detach ourselves from stress, the ratio is extremely less. Here we have 9XM, who have taken an initiative, while they have come up with something unique to revive people from stress, with a strong message of ‘Stay Bright Stay Happy’.

9XM has come with Jhagmag Diwali to celebrate the festivals of light starting from 13 to 21 October 2017, while the song was released on 12 October 2017 on their YouTube page. Jhagmag Diwali, is one and a half minute theme song video which 9XM has undertaken, gives us a message of ‘being happy’, no matter how much stressed one is. Jhagmag Diwali is an upbeat song with very catchy beats; also it beautifully captures all the emotions around the festival. Besides the Diwali ident 9XM will also feature special ‘Bade-Chote’ with Bollywood celebs speaking about how they would celebrate Diwali and a lot more.

Click here to view the song:

