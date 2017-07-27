Vh1 brings all the action from Tomorrowland

MUMBAI: Vh1 brings the biggest dance music festival in the world, Tomorrowland, to the Indian television. The festival that houses some of the biggest superstars in the world featuring House, EDM, techno, drum and bass, hardstyle and every other corner of electronic music, is a dream destination for all dance music lovers.

Vh1 brings an exclusive opportunity for all its viewers to devour the greatest of all musicians at the Tomorrowland Belgium 2017.

Catch all the craze from Tomorrowland Belgium here. (Hyperlink this https://we.tl/Th8b2G7lN3)

Watch the world’s most magnanimous festival, Tomorrowland Belgium Special, on your TV sets, from 30-31 July at 11 pm, exclusively on Vh1.