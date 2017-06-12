Sony MIX brings leading voices to create renditions of channel idents

MUMBAI: Sony MIX a Hindi music and Entertainment channel recently launched seven renditions of their channel’s ident. The music idents for Sony MIX have been created by the country’s most popular singers and musicians.

Sonu Nigam, Javed Ali, Jonita Gandhi, Nandini Shankar, Rakesh Chaurasia, Rhythm Shaw and Purbayan Chatterjee created idents reflecting on the channels refreshed look that were launched earlier this month, marking the six years in India.

Senior EVP and Business Head of Sony Mix Neeraj Vyas said, “Being leaders in the music and entertainment industry, we are proud to come up with a unique concept of creating channel idents. This is the first time any music channel has come up with a signature tune and created their renditions. The singers and musicians have done utmost justice to the idents by lending their voices to it and we are confident that our music-loving audiences will be humming these idents as they go about the daily affairs.”

Check out the renditions of the idents below:

Javed Ali

Rakesh Chaurasia

Jonita Gandhi

Purbayan Chatterjee

Rhythm Shaw

Nandini Shankar

Sonu Nigam