RadioandMusic
RNM
| 12 Jun 2017
music
News
Sony MIX brings leading voices to create renditions of channel idents
Events
| 07 Jun 2017

Highlights of the 17th PALM Expo

MUMBAI: The three-day PALM Conference and Seminar Programme 2017 from 1-3 June encompassed highly informative and educational lectures, panel discussions, seminar sessions, company sponsored product presentations and workshops on subjects of relevance ranging from stage sound and light, AV install...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Television Channels | Sony Mix | Sonu Nigam | Javed Ali | Jonita Gandhi | Nandini Shankar | Rakesh Chaurasia | Rhythm Shaw | Purbayan Chatterjee | Neeraj Vyas |

MUMBAI: Sony MIX a Hindi music and Entertainment channel recently launched seven renditions of their channel’s ident. The music idents for Sony MIX have been created by the country’s most popular singers and musicians.

Sonu Nigam, Javed Ali, Jonita Gandhi, Nandini Shankar, Rakesh Chaurasia, Rhythm Shaw and Purbayan Chatterjee created idents reflecting on the channels refreshed look that were launched earlier this month, marking the six years in India.

Senior EVP and Business Head of Sony Mix Neeraj Vyas said, “Being leaders in the music and entertainment industry, we are proud to come up with a unique concept of creating channel idents. This is the first time any music channel has come up with a signature tune and created their renditions. The singers and musicians have done utmost justice to the idents by lending their voices to it and we are confident that our music-loving audiences will be humming these idents as they go about the daily affairs.”

Check out the renditions of the idents below:

Javed Ali

Rakesh Chaurasia

Jonita Gandhi

Purbayan Chatterjee

Rhythm Shaw

Nandini Shankar

Sonu Nigam

related stories
event management  |  07 Jun 2017

Highlights of the 17th PALM Expo

MUMBAI: The three-day PALM Conference and Seminar Programme 2017 from 1-3 June encompassed highly informative and educational lectures, panel discussions, seminar sessions, company sponsored product presentations and workshops on subjects of relevance ranging from stage sound and light, AV insta

television channels  |  07 Jun 2017

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival to air live on Red Bull TV

MUMBAI: An iconic staple of the American music festival scene, Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival takes place on ‘The Farm’ spanning 700 acres- 60 miles south of the beloved and historically renowned, Nashville, Tennessee.

labels  |  06 Jun 2017

The Orchard expands its reach in global distribution combination

MUMBAI: The Orchard is broadening its global leadership in music, video and film distribution through a strategic expansion of its presence around the world that will enable it to deliver enhanced levels of service to the independent community, it was announced today.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group