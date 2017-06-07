Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival to air live on Red Bull TV

MUMBAI: An iconic staple of the American music festival scene, Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival takes place on ‘The Farm’ spanning 700 acres- 60 miles south of the beloved and historically renowned, Nashville, Tennessee. One of the planet’s foremost musical events is coming to Red Bull TV 8 on11 June. They will be broadcasting a selection of performances, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes action and beyond live.

This year’s line-up is as star-studded as they come and includes unbeatable classic names as well as some of the hottest acts out there: U2, Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Weeknd, Chance the Rapper, Major Lazer, Flume, Lorde, The XX, Travis Scott and more. The Red Bull TV specially curated artist line-up and broadcast schedule will be announced just before the Festival starts.

Heading into its’ 16th year, Bonnaroo started out as a destination for live music and has evolved to an iconic festival that is known for featuring legends and breakout artists while also showcasing comedy, cinema, arts, culinary and even its own beer festival. The unforgettable four-day-long experience takes its name from a Creole slang word meaning ‘good stuff’ and this whirlwind of a festival totally lives up to that promise year after year: at Bonnaroo there is something for everyone, and that's reflected in its vibrant atmosphere with people from all walks of life coming together to celebrate and discover in the heart of Tennessee.

Music fans around the world: can’t make it out to the farm this year? No problem! Tune into Red Bull TV to watch the official 2017 Live Broadcast of Bonnaroo. Red Bull TV viewers will get the insiders' experience without the dust and the heat, guided by their world-class hosts, Sal Masekela, a multi-faceted journalist, musician and producer that welcomes us onsite to ‘Sal’s world’and Hannah Rad, NYC's DJ and radio host extraordinaire that's part of Sean 'Diddy' Combs' music and multi-platform channel, Revolt. From working out alongside Big Freedia for a Morning Twerk Out to interviews with loyal fans of the festival who go back time and time again, you can catch it all for free on Red Bull TV. Distributed digitally across mobile phones, tablets, consoles, OTT devices and Smart TVs. Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival - Manchester, Tennessee, USA.