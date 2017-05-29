Mastiii announces 30 to 45 per cent hike in advertising rates

MUMBAI: Mastiii has continued to retain its dominance in the music and youth arena for over two years. With a humongous reach of 136 million and record breaking 30 GRP’s in the genre, Mastiii recently announced a 30 to 45 per cent hike in advertising rates.

Mastiii commands the highest market share of 18 per cent, while competition continues to trail behind – 9XM with 11 per cent, Sony Mix with 10 per cent, MTV Beats at 9 per cent. Not just the music genre but Mastiii’s robust performance has given certain GEC’s a run for their money, while Mastiii reaches 136 million viewers GEC’s like &TV and Sony SAB are way behind at 92 million and 110 million respectively.

In a move to capitalize on the channel’s growing popularity, attributed to leading shows like ‘Mastiii Doubles’ and ‘Love Aaj Kal’, the ad rate hike has been well accepted according to Mastiii. Recent releases like ‘See Taare Mastiii Mein’, a celebrity chat show that had fun filled viewer engagements with the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and many more; as well as the weekend special ‘Mastiii Movie’ review has guaranteed buzz among existing audiences while attracting higher numbers. Maximised visibility, creative content and several key demographics which Mastiii offers expertly intersects with advertisers key criteria.

SABGROUP Group CEO Manav Dhanda said, “Mastiii stands out a clear number one across almost all possible age cuts in HSM urban and flexes it muscle with dominance in NCCS AB. To add to it we also proudly boast of being the largest youth audience aggregator in the music and youth genre across age cuts like 15+ and 22+ and any other major data groups taken into consideration by advertisers. Mastiii as a channel is the most lucrative and effective offering for all the advertisers who are gunning to target the youth of India. In the face of the recent rate hike we have received positive response from advertisers and we are sure that they will continue to support and invest in our credible platform in a bid to sustain a longstanding and mutually beneficial relationship.”