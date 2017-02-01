9X Jhakaas' animated band Backstreet Bhaus launches parody of 'Awaaz Vadva DJ'

MUMBAI: 9X Jhakaas, a Marathi music channel by 9X Media announces the latest single by its first animated rock band 'Backstreet Bhaus'. This Rock band introduced on 9X Jhakaas launched their latest single, ‘Awaaz Vadva DJ’, a parody of the popular track from 'Poshter Girls'.

Backstreet Bhaus is a group of music loving friends Babbu, Haddi, Ashalata and Undrya who showcase their talents by singing to original tracks and parodies of popular Marathi songs. Their latest single ‘Awaaz Vadva DJ’ is a parody composed by popular music composer Amitraj and the track is sung by Praveen Kuwar and Shalaka Patil. The lyrics of the song are written by Sameer Samant.

‘Awaaz Vadva DJ’ will be promoted across social media and digital platforms.