| 25 Jan 2017
music
Press Releases
Celebrate Republic Day with 9XM Bade-Chote Constitution of Music
Events
| 09 Jan 2017

MUMBAI: 9XM, India’s popular Bollywood destination for latest hits will be celebrating the Republic day with their animated characters Bade-Chote. These characters will emphasise on their version on the Constitution of Music starting 25 January 2017. This special property features the constitutional principles of music drafted by Bade-Chote with their own quirky sense of humour.

The 9XM Bade-Chote Constitution of Music will reflect the essence of music and that it needs to be free of caste and creed as well as free from boundaries. The channel will celebrate this Republic day in the true spirit of freedom; the freedom of music.

9X Jalwa, India’s popular channel for Forever Hits will also celebrate the Republic day with patriotic songs across the popular music bands. Melody forever, Hits forever and Jalwa classics will feature the best patriotic songs from Bollywood. The channel will also feature special idents and Republic day graphics across the channel from 25 January 2017.

Catch all Republic fever and the best of Bollywood music only on 9XM and 9X Jalwa.

live  |  24 Jan 2017

Music has the ability to bring together people from different backgrounds and communities: Farzana Cama Balpande

MUMBAI: Designed and executed entirely by the Puqaar Foundation, and in association with First Stone and BookASmile, the three-day cultural fiesta, Ranthambore Festival at the majestic

live  |  18 Jan 2017

Ranthambore Festival's goals are to reduce the anonymity associated with folk music: Ranthambore Festival's Programme Director Ashutosh Pande

MUMBAI: Ranthambore Festival, the three-day cultural fiesta will shine at the majestic Nahargarh Palace from 27-29 January 2017.

television channels  |  17 Jan 2017

9XO to launch '9XO College TV'

MUMBAI: International Music Channel 9XO has launched a weekly programming block titled ‘9XO College TV’, dedicated to college students. ‘9XO College TV’ will be a weekly programme showcasing all the happenings across the coolest colleges in India.

