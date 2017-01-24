Celebrate Republic Day with 9XM Bade-Chote Constitution of Music

MUMBAI: 9XM, India’s popular Bollywood destination for latest hits will be celebrating the Republic day with their animated characters Bade-Chote. These characters will emphasise on their version on the Constitution of Music starting 25 January 2017. This special property features the constitutional principles of music drafted by Bade-Chote with their own quirky sense of humour.

The 9XM Bade-Chote Constitution of Music will reflect the essence of music and that it needs to be free of caste and creed as well as free from boundaries. The channel will celebrate this Republic day in the true spirit of freedom; the freedom of music.

9X Jalwa, India’s popular channel for Forever Hits will also celebrate the Republic day with patriotic songs across the popular music bands. Melody forever, Hits forever and Jalwa classics will feature the best patriotic songs from Bollywood. The channel will also feature special idents and Republic day graphics across the channel from 25 January 2017.

Catch all Republic fever and the best of Bollywood music only on 9XM and 9X Jalwa.