RadioandMusic
RNM
| 17 Jan 2017
music
News
Sony's musical venture Sony Rox HD launches in collaboration with Dolby Digital
Events
| 09 Jan 2017

SpotboyE awards Bollywood with 'SpotboyE Salaams'

MUMBAI: SpotboyE.com of 9X Media is all set to honour the best in Bollywood in 2016 with The SpotboyE Salaams (awards). The Salaam will break away from the clutter of ‘song-dance performance’ and TRP obligations and reset the agenda to honour sheer talent. SpotboyE Salaams will be announced on 4 Ja...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Television Channels | Sony Rox HD | Dolby Digital | Sony Pictures Networks India | Neeraj Vyas | HD channel | NP Singh | Sony Mix | Pankaj Kedia |

MUMBAI: Sony Pictures Networks India further strengthens its spot in Hindi Music space with the launch of a brand new music channel Sony Rox HD. Also, for the first time a music channel collaborates with Dolby Digital, for 100 per cent Dolby audio content.

The premium ‘true-blue’ HD Hindi Music channel which was launched yesterday 15 January 2016, in Mumbai, is ready to be the ultimate destination for contemporary music enthusiasts.

Today, 16 January 2017, at a press conference, Sony ROX HD highlighted the latest Hindi film music in high definition visual format that is enhanced by Dolby Audio. The most recent player in the Hindi music channel site, assured only one of its kind programming along with distinctive interstitials such as ‘ROX School of Music’, 'ROX Recommends', ‘Gigs in your Town’, ‘ROX Original Artiste of the Month’, ‘Rhythm and ROX’, ‘Red Hot ROX’, ‘ROX Night Out’ and more.

Talking about it in terms of accusation curation, playout, Sony Pictures Networks India senior EVP and business head Neeraj Vyas said, “It is going to be the music of the last ten years and that is the endeavour. There are already 15-18 music channels of different genres, however, there is a lot that should be done and which is why we came up with this. The view of the channel is neat as the focus was minimal. We have put a lot of effort in quality and visuals. End of the day, it is an HD channel and in collaboration with Dolby, we can assure that our viewers will enjoy the music in HD households.”

On asking about what was the demand in the market before launching another music channel, NP Singh stated, “We must expand our footprint, and this time pure high definition, youth focused, best of HD quality video and Dolby audio. There is not always a demand, you have to create the demand. There are 15 music channels and when we did some research before venturing out and got the insights, we saw that today’s youth don’t have a dedicated destination when it comes to music they want to listen to and the kind of video and audio quality they want to go for. However, with this launch, we are geared to take the leadership position in the broadcast of music entertainment. We decided, let Sony ROX HD be the next hub for best for top quality content including audio and video, again after Sony MIX.”

He also added while Sony MIX will cater to SD households, ROX HD should be set as the premium contemporary music channel for youth in HD households.

As the independent music outlook in India is booming now, Radioandmusic.com asked Neeraj Vyas about their estimation on it. “Bollywood is everywhere. Promoting independent artist is a challenge as the viewers/listeners are less compared to Bollywood. However, we are featuring ‘ROX Original Artiste of the Month’ where indie artists from all over India will be featured,’’ he put it up in plain words.

On this collaboration, Dolby laboratories senior director Pankaj Kedia stated, “For a cinematic experience a great sound is essential and Dolby is excited to unveil a dynamic audio experience for consumes.”

According to Neeraj Vyas and NP Singh, this channel is mainly for youth aged between 15-21. Initially, the target audience will be specifically for the six metros with leading DTH and Digital cable platforms. They will pay attention to mini metros and throughout the country later on. Vyas further added that they are also planning to execute many things including, star interviews, music reviews and more.

While talking about competition strategy and differentiation, the head honcho, Vyas said that they have some unique features such as trending songs of the week, gigs in town, ROX school of music, something that the other Hindi music channels are not catering to.

related stories
music services  |  16 Jan 2017

Saavn RMX to offer cross-cultural artist collaborations

MUMBAI: Cross-cultural artist collaboration is the latest music business trend and tapping on it, Saavn launches Saavn RMX. This new program partner South Asian musicians with international artists to create official remixes of globally trending tracks.

resources  |  12 Jan 2017

BARC Week 1: 9XM beats B4U Music

MUMBAI: In the previous year, Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) witnessed dominance by Mastiii, one channel that retained its grip on numero uno spot throughout the year. 2016 witnessed various entries and exits.

labels  |  12 Jan 2017

The magic of MGR songs now available on Saregama music cards

MUMBAI: Saregama commemorates the 100th birth anniversary of the iconic actor and former Chief Minister Maruthur Gopalan Ramachandran popularly known as MGR by launching MGR music card to add to its collection.

explore RNMbiz

radio

year ender

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2017 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group