Mastiii's initiative #BanoDheet trends on Twitter
MUMBAI: Mastiii, a music, and youth channel has created a huge impact with its awareness initiative #BanoDheet. In a span of twenty-four hours of launching the digital leg of the campaign, #Banodheet was trending at #1 and received a stupendous response leading to a whopping 1.4 crore impressions with several thousand tweets to its credit.

The multimedia campaign targeted at creating awareness and a sense of positive stubbornness amongst the youth of India and in its own way contributed to help the youth take ownership of their actions towards the society as the first step in building a better India.

The campaign was featured across numerous platforms like Twitter, Facebook, TV, outdoor, print media, and radio addressing masses to take a stand against social evils that plague our society such as - drinking and driving, eve teasing, corruption and littering to name a few. The reach of the campaign was amplified tremendously with media partners - DNA, Dainik Savera, RED FM, Minimax and Corel, Vyoma and Spykar.

Red FM COO Nisha Narayanan stated, “We at Red FM have always been cognizant of relevant issues and problems that plague the society and take pride in partnering with SABGROUP for ‘#BanoDheet’ campaign which is based on a simple yet so impactful concept and we are confident it will go a long way in bringing about a positive change in the society. The timing for this initiative is absolutely perfect as New Years is that time of the year when people actively retrospect their lives and impact of their action over the course of last year and make resolutions to improve the coming year. Our Radio Jock at the station is excited about driving this initiative for a great cause.”

RJ Rishi said, “Through this initiative, Red FM aims to put forward in a quirky style on how ‘Being Dheet’ can be a catalyst in driving change in people’s personal lives as well as society. I am very excited to engage with the listeners and viewers for such a relevant cause in true ‘Bajaate Raho’ style and I pledge to make all our listeners ‘dheet’ and contribute in establishing a mark with this initiative.”

Elaborating on this initiative, Sab Group, Group CEO Manav Dhanda said ,“We feel a sense of pride in talking about the reach of the campaign that has garnered a huge response not only on Twitter where we were trending at the # 1 spot throughout India but also the large reach achieved through other media’s that were used. We highly appreciate the media partners who have associated with us in our efforts to achieve our objective with our campaign #BANODHEET and hope to make a small change through our efforts”.

