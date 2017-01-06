RadioandMusic
07 Jan 2017
'MTV Unplugged' to air on MTV and MTV Beats
09 Nov 2016

Percept claims it is yet to recover Rs 6 crore from Goa govt

MUMBAI: Percept Limited, the organiser of the Sunburn festival, is yet to recover Rs 6 crore from the Goa government. Percept Live, which was established in 2012, is the subsidiary of Percept Limited and the controller of Sunburn, one of the biggest dance music festivals in India.“We have large amo...

Television Channels | MTV Unplugged | MTV Beats | Take It Easy | Urvashi' | Viacom18 | AR Rahman |

MUMBAI: 'Royal Stag Barrel Select MTV Unplugged' is back with its sixth season and as reported earlier the show is to have a grand start with AR Rahman performing to 'Take it Easy, Urvashi' in Tamil. But, the piece of information does not end at this.

We have just learned that Viacom18 has decided on airing their property on both MTV and their newly launched music channel MTV Beats. In addition to this, the show will also be available on Viacom18's online platform VOOT.

Furthermore, 'MTV Unplugged S6' promises to take music entertainment to newer heights with the best ever line-up of the biggest names from music in India.

The show will air from 14 January at 8 pm.

