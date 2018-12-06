RadioandMusic
RNM
| 06 Dec 2018
music
Press Releases
Billion is passé; trillion the new baseline for Indian M&E industry: BCG-CII report
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Retail | Sudhanshu Vats | Boston Consulting Group | Confederation of Indian Industry | Kanchan Samtani | BCG | CII | TV | OTT | Karishma Bhalla | Media & Entertainment | CII committee |

MUMBAI: Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) today released a report, One Consumer, Many Interactions that re-imagines the media house of the future. The report highlights the massive, unparalleled change the media and entertainment industry is going through, with the exponential growth of media and type of content available creating a trillion customer touch points. "This change is not the future but rather is here and now," said Media & Entertainment CII committee Chairman and Group Viacom 18 Media India CEO Sudhanshu Vats. He added, "This is an unparalleled situation even for an industry which has always been at the forefront of disruption. The industry will now need new answers, and will need them fast even on the most fundamental things like talent pool to run our companies, methodology for measuring the impact we are delivering to advertisers on our platforms"

According to the report, India's media consumption has been growing at 9% CAGR over the past six years, which is almost twice that of China and nine times that of the US. But there is still ample headroom for faster growth in the future. The report points to India's unique multimodal growth across all major media, which is unlike any of the other key markets. Boston Consulting Group India Partner and Director Kanchan Samtani elaborated upon this uniqueness, "India is one of the few countries in the world where we are witnessing most mediums growing hand in hand and we see this continuing in the foreseeable future. For example – video consumption on OTT is supplementing linear TV vs. cannibalizing it."

This growth will fundamentally change the way media houses look and operate; the changes will range from rethinking the front end content involving format and language, to reorganizing the back end with newer skill sets and partnership models. New age technologies like artificial intelligence and analytics are getting ingrained in each function of media operations. "The industry has to re-write many definitions and conventions on almost a daily basis. While the erstwhile, fixed prime time for TV for family in the evening remains, many new personal viewing occasions have come via OTT (over the top) screen consumption," observed Boston Consulting Group India partner and director Karishma Bhalla.

The report showcases real life examples of successful new age media and entertainment companies and highlights the need for media houses to work closely with other stakeholders. In Ms Samtani's view, "The media industry is leveraging technology at a very fast pace. We expect media companies to invest a significant amount of time and resources to create technical prowess as a key pillar of differentiation. Mr. Vats highlighted the call for action: "The questions are manifold but this is a tremendous opportunity for our industry to reimagine itself. We hope that this report helps our industry executives think through the imperatives and drive action."

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) is a global management consulting firm and the world’s leading advisor on business strategy.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of India, partnering industry, Government, and civil society, through advisory and consultative processes.

related stories
gear  |  06 Dec 2018

Saregama joins hands with IESECCI to encourage people with disabilities on World Disability Day

MUMBAI: Saregama associates with Indian Ex-Defense Service Employees Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IESECCI) to encourage and support people with disabilities on World Disability Day.

gear  |  06 Dec 2018

Saregama hits one million mark for the sale of Carvaan!

MUMBAI: Saregama celebrates one million mark for the sale of Carvaan. The journey that started a little more than a year back, has taken the entire music industry by surprise. The figure speaks volumes about the company’s belief in the product that became talk of the town since its launch.

television channels  |  06 Dec 2018

MTV Beats turns two and here's why you should celebrate

MUMBAI: While we are a few days away from the New Year, celebrations have come in early for MTV Beats, India’s fastest growing Hindi music channel.

explore RNMbiz

music

resources

radio

mobile digital

regulators

year ender

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2018 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group