IRAA 2019 announces appointment of Mujeeb Dadarkar as Awards Director

MUMBAI: Indian Recording Arts Academy (IRAA) governing council consisting of Anil Chopra - Founder and Director, PALM Expo and Founder and Executive Chairman, IRAA, Pramod Chandorkar - Founder and Director of Soundideaz Academy and Honorary Chairman of the IRAA Award Committee 2019and Ramesh Chetwani - Exhibition Director, PALM Expo have appointed esteemed Sound Engineer Mujeeb Dadarkar as Award Director of IRAA Awards 2019.



Mujeeb Dadarkar, a renowned recording engineer and technical consultant to the Audio/ Video industry since 1983 is experienced in multiple fields such as Sound Engineering, Studio Design, Computer Hardware, Live Sound Engineering and Systems Integration as an independent consultant.

His role as a sound engineer has spanned numerous documentaries, advertising and feature film projects. In addition to the above, he has extensive Live sound experience for celebrated artistes like Ustad Zakir Hussain, whom Dadarkar has assisted as FOH engineer during concert tours like “Masters of Percussion” as well as several other concerts.

As the IRAA Awards Director he will oversee the growth of Awards. His role would involve the translation of his vision into increased entries and selection of the best music and recording from studios across the country. His duties include evaluation and judging process, ensuring that all entries received are reviewed and judged fairly to ensure the awards are conducted in a scrupulous manner.

Pramod Chandorkar expressed, “I am very happy Mujeeb accepted the post of award director of IRAA Awards. His seniority and vast experience in the field of sound will be very valuable for the whole IRAA team. This year we plan to take the awards to the next level as we expect to double the entries this year than the previous year. I thank the jury for agreeing to be with us again and help us sustain the mission.”

The IRAA Awards which recognizes work of distinction and exceptional achievements in the field of Sound Recording has been critically acclaimed and recognised by Indian recording engineers aspiring for recognition in their technical art. In its 13 consecutive year IRAA will continue to applaud those who exhibit the courage and creativity to bring about a transformation in the world of sound recording.

Anil Chopra, Chairman welcomed Mujeeb Dadarkar as Award Director, “IRAA gained tremendous reputation in past few years with a diligent and methodical selection of recordings for which we indeed need thank the jury headed by the Award Director. Mujeeb has been standing strong with IRAA as jury member since long. I am confident as Award Director Mujeeb will go the green mile in building participation by the entire recording fraternity across the country. IRAA endeavors to bring together on stage in 2019 the creative artistes as well, to applaud the art of recording that creates chart busting music in India.”

Aditya Modi, of Audio Engineering Society India Vice chairperson and Member of CEDIA and IRAA Awards Director 2018 Vice chairperson conveyed his best wishes to Mujeeb Dadarkar and said, “I would like to graciously transfer over the post of Director of IRAA for the year 2019, to my dear friend and extraordinary acoustician, sound engineer and Human Being – Mujeeb Dadarkar. I thoroughly enjoyed this post last year and it was a landmark year for IRAA as we shared the dias with A R Rahman himself. All the best Mujeeb! May you take IRAA to the next level.”

Commenting on his appointment as IRAA Awards Director 2019, Mujeeb Dadarkar said, “IRAA awards have always been special to audio professionals because of the opportunity to connect with and be recognized by their peers. I am happy to be appointed as Awards Director for 2019 and would like to reiterate the jury's commitment to honour and encourage excellence in the field."



Nominate now and send in your entries for the 2019 awards. Log on to http://iraa.in/registration.aspxand be among the first to nominate and be recognised by the jury.

Nominations for soundtracks and albums released between 1 January and 31 December 2018 are eligible for consideration.

The winners will be announced at the IRAA award ceremony which will take place at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Goregaon, and Mumbai on 1 June 2019, 4 pm onwards.

PALM expo 2019 Features and Marketing Project Head Smita Rai is managing the coordination of IRAA 2019 between the Chairman, Director and Jury and overseeing the entry and nomination process and production of the award ceremony.