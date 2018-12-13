Save the Date: DIY Musician Conference heads to Austin in August 2019

MUMBAI: 1500 musicians of all ages, career stages, and walks of life. Engaging, actionable presentations by people like them, people who have worked for years to get music heard and to build fanbases. CD Baby’s DIY Musician Conference spans three days of intensive, celebratory interaction and learning, designed not to give a platform to industry talking heads, but to give artists the tools they need to leave the ballroom and change their creative lives and careers.

This year, the conference is moving from Nashville to Austin, to connect with a fresh community of musicians in another deeply musical city. The presentations, workshops, mentoring sessions, and jam rooms will be waiting for musicians on 16-18 August 2019 at the downtown Hilton.

“CD Baby pays close attention to what our artists need,” explains Kevin Breuner of CD Baby. “We know they are often hungry for a real plan of action, for helpful advice and encouragement, not for another panel on abstract business issues facing major labels.” The focus is on accessible, actionable ideas and tips that work for musicians at a variety of career crossroads, meaningful takeaways that energize and transform.

"The magnitude of this experience has been amazing. It exceeded my expectations beyond belief,” says indie-soul singer-songwriter AHI. “Bob Boilen said I was his favorite new discovery. I’m on clouds. The DIY Musician Conference changed my life.” Boilen went on to invite AHI for a Tiny Desk Concert.

This year’s edition will take full advantage of Austin’s quirky, rootsy music scene, bringing in artists, presenters, and other participants that reflect the city’s idiosyncratic creativity and charm.

2019 DIY Musician Conference

Date: 16-18, August 2019

Place: The Austin Hilton

Tickets on sale now at www.diymusiciancon.com