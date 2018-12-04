Qwire expands board of directors, adds two prominent media leaders

MUMBAI: Qwire, the SaaS company aiming to transform music for picture, has added two highly experienced media executives and thinkers to its board of directors, Joy Marcus and Howard Appelbaum.

Joy Marcus is a Venture Partner at Jerusalem Venture Partners (JVP) where she focuses on digital media and commerce. She has served as a VP of International Business Development at MTV, SVP at Time Warner, GM for North America at Daily Motion, and EVP, GM of Digital Video at Condé Nast. Joy teaches entrepreneurship at Princeton University, beginning in 2014 as a James Wei Visiting Professor. In 2014, Joy received a Women of Power and Influence Award from the National Organization for Women (NOW).

“Qwire is set to be an industry leader in transforming music-for-media to the benefit of all parties — production studios, writers/composers, music publishers, and Performance Rights Organizations,” says Marcus. “I am very excited to be part of this adventure as a member of Qwire’s Board."

Since 2011, Howard Appelbaum has been President of Nielsen Entertainment, where he led Nielsen’s portfolio of entertainment information, data, and insight products serving the Music, Games, Book, Home Entertainment and Sports industries. Prior to his current role, Howard worked at Billboard first as Vice President of Marketing and ultimately serving as President. Before that, Howard held roles as VP of Licensing, VP of Events and COO of Nielsen Business Media as well as President of Brand and Business Development for Prometheus Global Media where he supported Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, Adweek and a portfolio of trade shows.

"It is exciting to join the board of Qwire,” agrees Appelbaum. “The team is top-notch and they are creating solutions to real problems for music licensing and royalty reporting that streamline processes resulting in

important efficiencies and faster, more accurate accounting," he adds.

Founded by film and TV composers, Qwire’s software products increase productivity for music for picture teams, freeing them to do more of the creative work they love. “We are extremely excited to add Joy and Howard to our Qwire Board,” says CEO Scott Freiman. “Both Joy and Howard add many years of experience in business, strategy, music, and media that will be a great help to us as Qwire builds its business.”

After a funding round earlier this year, Qwire is currently building its next product, qwireCue, to automate the cue sheet and reporting process. This new product will complement Qwire’s first product, qwireClear, Qwire’s advanced management tool for music clearance and licensing.