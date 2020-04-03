RadioandMusic
Music body PPL India appoints new CEO
Tags:
PPL | Rajat Kakar | Mandar Thakur | Times Music |

MUMBAI: Music industry body PPL (Phonographic Performance Ltd.), which collects sound recording royalties on behalf of the music industry has appointed G.B. Aayeer as its new CEO.

The appointment was announced today by Mandar Thakur, COO, Times Music and Chairman of the board of PPL.

GB Aayeer, who till recently was with Saregama in various capacities including CFO, Interim CEO, Executive Director on the Board of the listed entity, amongst others comes with a long experience of 38 years in senior positions in large corporates.

In his long stint, in the music industry and outside the industry, GB has closely handled challenges and changes, consequent to paradigm shifts in the music landscape with changing formats of music consumption and evolution of exploitation of different elements of copyrights.

GB will take over from Rajat Kakar under whose leadership PPL underwent a radical transformation with relentless focus on professionalism, ethics and transparent processes. PPL is now a leading sound recording Collective Rights Management Organisation (CMO) and has made a mark for itself globally, by passionately driving engagement with users for mutual benefit, enhancing repertoire strength with surge in membership and ease of doing business initiatives by going completely digital in its licensing and lead generation processes, GB Aayeer commented, “I am excited at being chosen to lead PPL in its rejuvenated avatar. Rajat has made PPL into a data-oriented, transparent and professional organization and I now look forward to continuing the momentum built in the last 2 years with the help of a highly talented team of employees and efficient systems, a combination that offers immense potential for growth. I look forward to working with stakeholders and users alike to create an environment of respect for Intellectual property.”

Said Rajat Kakar, the outgoing MD & CEO of PPL, ”GB is a seasoned professional who has a proven track record in building successful teams and systems and will bring his experience and maturity as we enter the next phase of growth for the Music Industry. I am delighted that GB will be taking over the reins of PPL from me and am leaving with the satisfaction that PPL is in safe hands under GB”

