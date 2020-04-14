RadioandMusic
RNM
| 14 Apr 2020
music
News
Sudhanshu Vats resigns as MD of Viacom18
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
National | Viacom18 | music | Sudanshu Vats | Network18 |

MUMBAI: Sudhanshu Vats, Group CEO and MD of Viacom18, a subsidiary of Network18, has decided to move on from Viacom18 after 8 years at the helm. During his years at the company, Vats expanded the media network’s footprint into new business lines of Digital, Experiential Entertainment and Consumer Products. He also strengthened Viacom18’s position in Hindi mass entertainment, regional, kids, music & English entertainment and turned around the filmed entertainment business with content led cinema. Viacom18 has grown from a six to a 54-channel network with its video-on-demand platform, Voot, helping it establish a strong digital presence.

Network18, RIL’s flagship in Media and Entertainment, has driven value-addition and synergies across the multi-platform group comprising broadcast, digital, filmed and experiential entertainment and media businesses. As a part of the Network18 group, Viacom18 has grown as a prominent entertainment broadcaster (ex-sports), with an 11.1% viewership share and is poised for accelerated growth in broadcasting, film studio and OTT offerings.

Vats leaves behind a strong leadership team which has grown the different verticals of the company into large businesses and they will continue to manage their respective verticals under the leadership of Rahul Joshi, Managing Director of the Network18 Group.

Speaking on the development, Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of the Board, Network18 said, “Sudhanshu is a dynamic and admired leader in corporate India today. Not only has he led from the front in shaping up Viacom18’s growth story, he has also championed the cause of the sector at the various industry bodies that he has captained. While we are sad to lose him, it is equally reassuring to know that we have a strong second line that’s raring to go. I’d like to wish Sudhanshu all the very best for his future endeavours.”

Speaking about his journey at Viacom18, Sudhanshu Vats said, “It has been an extremely challenging and satisfying 8 years at the helm of Viacom18. I have had the privilege of working with some of the best minds in M&E industry to chart the growth story of Viacom18. We have together built one of the most admired media company of brilliant storytellers with diversified presence across screens and platforms. As I look forward to taking up newer challenges, I shall always cherish the learnings in leading India’s youngest and fastest-growing media and entertainment company.”

Sudhanshu Vats will be serving at Viacom18 till 15th April 2020.

related stories
music services  |  14 Apr 2020

On the Right Track: AIMS API Finds Similar Songs via AI Developed by Production Music Experts

MUMBAI: Somewhere among those 100,000 tracks in your production music catalog is the right one for that TV, film, video, or game. Trouble is, you or your client have to find it.

music services  |  14 Apr 2020

Bandsintown LIVE This Week: The net.werk Festival Unites Diverse Electronic Music Producers and DJs

MUMBAI: Bandsintown LIVE celebrates artists and showcases talents all over the world, with more than 725,000 unique viewers having tuned into the free, intimate music programming on Bandsintown LIVE's Twitch channel since its launch 3 weeks ago.

music services  |  14 Apr 2020

Shemaroo Entertainment's music catalogue, now on Spotify

MUMBAI: Shemaroo Entertainment, India’s leading content powerhouse, today announced its association with Spotify, world’s most popular audio streaming platform, under which Shemaroo will provide access to its vast music content library to Spotify users.

explore RNMbiz

mobile digital

resources

radio

year ender

music

regulators

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2020 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group