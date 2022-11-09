Big Bang Social comes on board as the creator experience partner at Zomaland

MUMBAI: Big Bang Social, the leading creator marketplace, has tied up with Zomaland by Zomato, one of India’s grandest food and entertainment carnival spread over the weekend across 7 cities in 2022-2023 with incredible food, entertainment, carnival games and attractions all under one roof. Big Bang Social has been brought on board as a Creator Experience Partner to activate its vast network of creators that are social storytellers and pop-culture custodians, in their own right.

As Zomaland makes its place among India’s most iconic live experiences, the country’s thriving creator community will be made part of the legacy being built. Big Bang Social will cater to creators providing them with unforgettable Zomaland experiences.

The collaboration will include over 300 creators across 7 cities where the event is scheduled to take place. Creators will be capturing the best of culinary delights, carnival games, music and comedy performances at the festival through mini vlogs and engaging content. Attendees will get a chance to interact with their most loved creators as they attend the spectacular festival.

“CreatorXP is our way of bringing the world’s best experiences to India’s creator universe. Creators are constantly looking for unique spaces to create content; and IP owners find a mutual benefit in their unique story-telling and digital distribution expertise. We’re delighted to be partnering with Zomaland by Zomato to enable this very idea. Creators are gaining a fantastic opportunity to showcase their stories at Zomaland in this amazing confluence of food, music and community” says Co-Founder Big Bang Social, Dhruv Chitgopekar

“Zomaland is an experience-led food carnival that brings every aspect of Zomato to life. After a two year hiatus, we are back- bigger, better and grander to celebrate and create immersive experiences for our attendees. We’re excited to partner with Big Bang Social and invite key trendsetters to become part of our community, whilst indulging in great food, music and entertainment at the carnival.” Chaitanya Mathur, Global Head, Zomato Live

With over 1,20,000 “curated” influencers and growing on the platform that has a cumulative reach of over 250 million, Big Bang Social strives to bring true creative and commercial value to the creator market by driving advertising, commerce revenues, opportunities across Blockchain, Metaverse etc. This backed with the legacy and strength of Collective Artists Network's premium celebrity network makes this ecosystem a one stop shop for the creator economy.