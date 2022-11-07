RadioandMusic
Ideabrew Studios launches Mukkam Post Manoranjan - a Marathi audio show featuring personalities from the world of Marathi entertainment
MUMBAI: Ideabrew Studios has launched a unique Marathi interview show featuring the most talented artists and performers from Maharashtra. The entertaining and insightful conversations will highlight the lives of the artists, performing arts, Marathi culture and the people of Maharashtra. The show will be hosted by Rima Sadashiv Amrapurkar, an award-winning filmmaker and a known name in the Marathi entertainment industry.

The guest lineup includes eminent names such as actors Sonalee Kulkarni, Jitendra Joshi, Nivedita Saraf, Bharat Jadhav, Mrinal Kulkarni, Mukta Barve and many others. The objective of the show is to get audiences closer to their favourite Marathi celebrities. In addition to this, each episode includes fun segments like “Rapid Fire Round”, “Ek Chota Sa Secret”, where the guest reveals a secret nobody knows, and a postcard segment “Sa. Na. Vi. Vi.” where the guest writes a letter on a postcard and shares it. This will also be an opportunity for fans to ask questions to the guest and get them answered.

The host, Rima Amrapurkar, is a wonderful storyteller and has written and directed multiple movies. She is also a podcast host and has led the creative team at Radio Mirchi, Mumbai. She has consistently attempted to bring to the forefront lesser known stories through award-winning feature films, short films and various podcasts. She specialises in telling stories about women and children, and her films have been screened at numerous national and international film fests, including the prestigious Cannes Film Festival.

Rima Amrapurkar, filmmaker and podcast host, says, “Cinema is incredibly powerful – it has the ability to bring people together and build a community. Mukkam Post Manoranjan aims to tell the stories of the people in the Marathi film fraternity, and share our collective passion for cinema. The conversations are inspiring and insightful, and I’m so glad I got to be a part of it.”

Aditya Kuber, co-founder and CEO of Ideabrew Studios says, “We have always endeavoured to go local and highlight people and stories from various regions in their own language, and we’re thrilled to be able to do that with Mu. Po. Manoranjan. Marathi cinema is flourishing, and it’s an incredible opportunity to tell the stories of the people behind the films. Rima Amrapurkar, being a film expert and storyteller herself, is the perfect person to do that.”

The show is available on Binge Pods, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, JioSaavn, Hungama, Amazon Prime Music, Google Podcasts and all podcast platforms.

