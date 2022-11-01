RadioandMusic
RNM
| 01 Nov 2022
music
Yatish Mehrishi joins Mirchi as Chief Executive Officer
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

Tags:
Music Services |

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company strengthens its leadership position as it announces the appointment of Yatish Mehrishi as the Chief Executive Officer.

Yatish will be spearheading the company’s performance across all dimensions and will continue to ensure Mirchi remains the audience's go-to destination for all things music and entertainment.

He is a seasoned professional with over 23 years of experience across diverse sectors spanning FMCG, Telecom and Fashion having worked with organizations like Pepsico, Motorola and Arvind Fashions which was his previous stint as Chief Revenue Officer. Having worked with ENIL earlier for 11 years as Chief Operating officer he therefore brings with him a rich experience and a strong understanding of the radio, media & entertainment sector.

Commenting on the appointment, Vineet Jain, Managing Director, BCCL said, “Over the past 20 years, Mirchi has evolved into a multi-platform, multi-format brand that has a presence across FM, LIVE and digital realms. In line with Mirchi’s new transformational journey, I am confident that Yatish’s return to ENIL will help accelerate our journey of being a digital-first brand. “

Commenting on the new role, Yatish Mehrishi said, “I am super excited to be back with ENIL. Mirchi has been the consumers’ go-to for music and entertainment with dominating the audio industry for years and now with its new app Mirchi Plus, it is set to redefine the audio entertainment industry further. With the recent shift in consumer behaviour towards digital, I am looking forward to championing Mirchi’s digital journey and replicating our radio journey’s success.”

related stories
 |  21 Oct 2022

IN10 Media Network’s ShowBox launches interactive original show this Diwali

MUMBAI: ShowBox, the music channel from the house of IN10 Media House, is elated to announce the launch its interactive original show – Game Baja.

 |  19 Oct 2022

QYOU Media Inc elevates Karan Pherwani & Mrunali Dedhia to Vice President, Chtrbox

MUMBAI: QYOU Media Inc. subsidiary Chtrbox, one of India’s leading creator-powered companies connecting brands and social media influencers, has promoted long-time leaders Mrunali Dedhia & Karan Pherwani to further strengthen its leadership team.

 |  18 Oct 2022

India’s smart TV market grew 74 per cent YoY in Q2’ 22 : India CTV Report

MUMBAI : An Affle company mediasmart has released the second edition of its India CTV Report 2022 titled ‘India Says Yes to Connected TV!’. The report stated that India’s smart TV market grew 74 per cent YoY in Q2 2022.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2022 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group