Yatish Mehrishi joins Mirchi as Chief Executive Officer

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company strengthens its leadership position as it announces the appointment of Yatish Mehrishi as the Chief Executive Officer.

Yatish will be spearheading the company’s performance across all dimensions and will continue to ensure Mirchi remains the audience's go-to destination for all things music and entertainment.

He is a seasoned professional with over 23 years of experience across diverse sectors spanning FMCG, Telecom and Fashion having worked with organizations like Pepsico, Motorola and Arvind Fashions which was his previous stint as Chief Revenue Officer. Having worked with ENIL earlier for 11 years as Chief Operating officer he therefore brings with him a rich experience and a strong understanding of the radio, media & entertainment sector.

Commenting on the appointment, Vineet Jain, Managing Director, BCCL said, “Over the past 20 years, Mirchi has evolved into a multi-platform, multi-format brand that has a presence across FM, LIVE and digital realms. In line with Mirchi’s new transformational journey, I am confident that Yatish’s return to ENIL will help accelerate our journey of being a digital-first brand. “

Commenting on the new role, Yatish Mehrishi said, “I am super excited to be back with ENIL. Mirchi has been the consumers’ go-to for music and entertainment with dominating the audio industry for years and now with its new app Mirchi Plus, it is set to redefine the audio entertainment industry further. With the recent shift in consumer behaviour towards digital, I am looking forward to championing Mirchi’s digital journey and replicating our radio journey’s success.”