The Q strengthens its Zara Hatke proposition with its latest Unique Family Entertainer original series 'Bhaago Bhaago, Bhoot Aaya'

MUMBAI: India’s leading Youth Hindi FTA General Entertainment Channel, The Q continues to ramp up its original content offering for Hindi viewers with compelling and refreshing storytelling. Bolstering its programming on its ‘Zara Hatke’ proposition, The Q now launches its original series ‘Bhaago Bhaago, Bhoot Aaya’, while introducing the FTA universe to the entertaining comedy with a naughty ghost for the first time. Bhaago Bhaago, Bhoot Aaya will premiere on The Q on 1st November 2022 at 7:30 pm and will air from Monday to Friday.

Set in a haunted resort, this genre-bending show rides on the shenanigans of a madcap set of characters, led by a cute little ghost – ‘Nanhe’, who makes it impossible for guests to have a peaceful stay. Aditya, who works at the resort finds himself stuck with a unique challenge to tackle Nanhe’s tricks as he is the only person who can actually see and talk to this cute little naughty ghost. The cast includes Heth Makwana, Gaurav Sharma, Sheersha Tiwari, Naman Arora, Sushma Murudkar, Kapil Yashraj, and Neetu Pachori, among many others. The launch of Bhaago Bhaago, Bhoot Aaya reinforces The Q’s Zara Hatke storytelling approach and further solidifies the channel’s proposition as the go-to destination for young India's new-age entertainment.

Speaking on the launch, Simran Hoon, CEO, QYOU Media India said, “The Q introduced Indian viewers to a new style of storytelling. Our storytelling is highly differentiated and one that has grown on our viewers. We have consistently delivered entertainment and have set new benchmarks in the FTA category establishing ourselves as a destination for new-age and wholesome entertainment. Bhaago Bhaago, Bhoot Aaya is an extension of our DNA and we are sure that our viewers will welcome the show and the unique concept that is on offer.”

"Bhaago Bhaago, Bhoot Aaya" is The Q’s fresh new take on wholesome family entertainment. The supremely cute Nanhe, our friendly naughty ghost, will leave no stone unturned to cause crazy chaos in everyone’s lives, especially Aditya’s, a suave young man who happens to be the only person who can see and interact with him. This is a show that families with kids just cannot afford to miss. The Q has always pushed the envelope with regards to content, and this show, with its exciting cat and mouse battle of the wits between the two of them, is sure to set new standards of wholesome family entertainment," concluded Ashutosh Barve, Programming Head, The Q.

Catch the innocent yet humorous cat and mouse game between the new ghost in town, Nanhe, and the suave Aditya on Bhaago Bhaago, Bhoot Aaya on 01 November at 7:30 pm exclusively on India’s favourites FTA GEC The Q.