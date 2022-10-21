RadioandMusic
RNM
| 21 Oct 2022
music
News
IN10 Media Network's ShowBox launches interactive original show this Diwali
Music Services | ShowBox | music | Clyde D’Souza |

MUMBAI: ShowBox, the music channel from the house of IN10 Media House, is elated to announce the launch its interactive original show – Game Baja. The channel’s viewers have experienced and enjoyed its interactive shows like romance- based comment show, Luv You Zindagi, and other social media features on the channel. Taking a cue from it, Game Baja adds another tool to the interactive properties that are already a hit with ShowBox viewers.

Game Baja gamifies the music viewing experience by tying in great music, star trivia, and a real-time virtual race (between two actors) that the viewers can be part of via the website (gamebaja.showboxchannel.com) and a dedicated Game Baja WhatsApp Chabot. In addition, viewers can collect Game Baja coins and win exciting prizes!

On the new show, Clyde D’Souza, VP – Programming & Strategy, ShowBox said, “ShowBox delivers great music to a community of like-minded viewers. With Game Baja, we want to take our interactivity a notch up to connect with your viewers further. It's never-seen-before interactivity for a music channel.”

He added, “The TG for our channel is India's youth who are creative, creators and always looking for exciting new ways to interact and be entertained. ShowBox aims to be the most exciting music channel when it comes to mobile to TV interactivity!”

The channel underwent a revamp last year and went on to become India's #1 Music Channel on the back of trending music playlists and interactive properties.

The show will air at 4:30 pm on the channel.

