Mirchi expands its digital portfolio with the launch of – M-Ping – An audio solutions platform

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company announces the launch of M-Ping – a one-stop solution for advertisers to reach relevant audiences across all audio OTT platforms.

M-Ping will enhance Mirchi’s multi-media solutions offering to the advertisers and help deliver superior, end-to-end audio campaigns to them - including ideation, creation, and execution. M-Ping uses an audience-centric and platform-agnostic approach. M-Ping delivers state-of-the-art affinity-based targeting so that brands can reach out to their audiences irrespective of the audio platform they are tuned in to.

Digital audio consumption in India has grown significantly through and post the pandemic. Advertisers are, thus, constantly looking to leverage digital mediums to engage with their target groups through targeted, data–driven and ROI-oriented ad spends.

A leading radio player and bespoke brand solutions provider, Mirchi houses a proficiently trained in-house creative and sales team that has helped over 20,000 clients curate and execute their audio, social media and digital campaigns in a year. This experienced team will lend their unparalleled expertise in running the newest launch in the multi-media mix – M-Ping. M-Ping adds to Mirchi’s diverse inventory aiding advertisers to communicate with their target audience more effectively.

Commenting on the launch, Prashant Panday, MD & CEO, ENIL, Mirchi said, “Over the past 20 years, Mirchi has evolved into a multi-platform, multi-format brand that has a presence across FM, LIVE and digital realms. This makes us a powerhouse for providing customized solutions for every brand. Introducing M-Ping into our solutions portfolio further strengthens our ability to creatively address business objectives and solve marketing problems for clients. Furthermore, M-ping adds to the focused initiatives being fostered at Mirchi to boost the digital arm of our business.”

Talking about the launch, Preeti Nihalani, Chief Operating Officer, ENIL, Mirchi said, “As a solutions provider Mirchi has been curating customized solutions for brands across verticals for over the years. With the launch of M-Ping, we are extremely excited to bring audio digital advertising to the center stage of marketing spends. Our solutions team is all-set to brew some of the most innovative ideas for brands and help them establish a connection with the consumers.”

