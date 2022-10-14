‘The Blue Mic’ turns one! Hungama Artist Aloud, BIG FM celebrate first anniversary of the show

MUMBAI: Hungama Artist Aloud, a one-stop destination for commercial Independent entertainment, in association with leading radio network BIG FM, one of the leading radio networks in India, celebrate the one-year anniversary of their IP #TheBlueMic on 13th October. After a glorious year of uniting music lovers with some of the most happening indie acts across genres and languages, thepartnership raises a toast to the journey accompanied by star performers Nikhita Gandhi and Shalmali Kholgade.

Curated as an end-to-end platform to promote independent talents and their music, The Blue Mic was launched in October last year as a partnership between BIG FM and HAA. Its first edition thrilled the audience with an ever-evolving slate of content line-ups that opened doors for independent artists. The show kick-started with the sensational band Euphoria and saw several artists flaunt their trademark musical styles. Post the success of the first edition, the two powerhouses upped the ante with The Blue Mic - English Edition in June 2022, demonstrating a new wave of talent such as Easy Wanderlings, Aditi Ramesh, Druv Kent and many more.

Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud, said, “The genesis of Hungama Artist Aloud has always been to be the one-stop destination for independent music and content. The Blue Mic, in association with BIG FM, originated with the purpose to bring deserving independent talent to the forefront. We are delighted that the property has reached its one-year mark and hope for The Blue Mic to progress limitlessly hereon.”

Adding on, Mr. Sunil Kumaran, COO, BIG FM said, “The Blue Mic IP was curated with the purpose of building a platform that would act as a trailblazer for independent artists to showcase their musical talent and individuality on a bigger platform. At BIG FM, the endeavour has always been to be pioneers and industry firsts in purpose driven campaigns. We are ecstatic to achieve this milestone in association with Hungama Artist Aloud and to be able to touch countless hearts through this IP. Striving to build an ecosystem for independent talent to thrive, we at BIG FM congratulate The Blue Mic for turning a year old with many more to come!”

Raising the bar, the IP will be back with an action-packed season 2 on 31st October. Kicking off the season will be Amit Trivedi, followed by performances from The Yellow Diaries, Indian Ocean and much more.