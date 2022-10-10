Chirate Ventures leads $ 3MM financing round in Artium Academy

MUMBAI: Other early-stage investors like Anicut Capital, Jet Synthesis and Whiteboard Capital as well as several high-profile entrepreneurs like Madhusudhan R (Co-founder, M2P Finance), Priyamvada Balaji (Executive Director – Lucas Indian Service), Varun Alagh (Co-founder, Mamaearth), Piyush Shah (Co-Founder, InMobi Group), Vikas Dosala (Co-founder, Fraazo) have also participated in this round of funding for Artium Academy.

Co-founded by Ashish Joshi, Vivek Raicha and Nithya Sudhir, Artium Academy offers gold standard in Music Education using modern pedagogy combined with technology to deliver elevated learning and performing experience to learners.

“Our vision is to make music learning more relevant, participative, and engaging where a user can take the journey of a learner to a performer to a potential influencer with our music tech platform. We are building AI based assessment and prescription tools to aide efficient learning and performing, thereby offering qualitative pedagogy to the learners globally, said Mr. Ashish Joshi, Founder and CEO

“Chiratae’s Consumer Tech report talks about passion creators, and we see a significant opportunity in the passion / extracurricular learning space. We believe that performance arts for Indians living here and abroad is a significant addressable market which has no age limits as well. Artium’s depth of pedagogy combined with tech-first approach to build a scalable learning and performance platform stands out from other extracurricular horizontal platforms.” said Anoop N Menon, Principal and Consumer Tech-lead of Chiratae Ventures.

“We are delighted to receive support from a strong investor group led by Chiratae Ventures. This capital will help us accelerate our plans to develop new offerings and expand into newer markets, especially to the diaspora population outside of India. It will also allow us to invest in product and content led organic channels for learner acquisition.” Added Mr. Vivek Raicha, Co-founder of Artium Academy.

Artium offers music lessons and courses from India’s best delivered online platform in the form of 1:1 live classes. These courses are designed and certified by Music Maestros such as Sonu Nigam, KS Chithra, Shubha Mudgal, Aruna Sairam, Louis Banks, Gino Banks, Raju Singh and Aneesh Pradhan who’ve joined Artium as faculty heads for various courses. India’s leading voice expert Ananth Vaidyanathan has joined as Chief of Pedagogy of the Academy.

Artium’s AI enabled practice studio supplements in-person learning and tracks improvement followed by regular online performances within the Artium community of learners, teachers and maestros that makes the learner feel like a star.

Artium recently tied up with Warner Music India and Global Music Junction (GMJ) to create original music content with its maestro’s, teachers, and learners under its brand Artium Originals.