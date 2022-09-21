RadioandMusic
RNM
| 21 Sep 2022
music
News
Red FM raises awareness for Traffic Safety with its campaign “Rule Mat Bhool”
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

Tags:
Music Services | Red FM | Nisha Narayan | Singer | music |

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced the campaign “Rule Mat Bhool” to raise awareness around traffic rules and ensure safe driving.

Supported by Delhi Traffic Police, the campaign aims to tackle the menace of traffic safety via entertaining and compelling communication. As part of the campaign, senior officials from Delhi Traffic Police interacted with the listeners of Morning No.1 hosted by RJ Raunac. Along with this, stories of local citizens and officers that have been contributing to the raising traffic safety awareness were also brought together ON-Air on Morning No.1 with RJ Raunac. Furthermore, to spread awareness quirky audio liners in the voice of Bauaa were played on major traffic signals of Delhi such as ITO Chowk, communicating the significance of following traffic safety rules. The campaign will help in spreading awareness to around 70 lac people every week, for the next one month.

Reflecting on the initiative, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, Red FM, and Magic FM, said “For a brand like Red FM, it’s imperative to organize awareness campaigns to highlight the seriousness of the issue in a way that it can appeal to the masses. When it comes to concerns like traffic safety, it is important that people are aware of what evidence-based actions can be taken to prevent accidents and increase safety. Radio as a medium can be leveraged to educate and update the masses on the constant changes in traffic rules and regulations. We are really looking forward to advocating the right information on traffic safety, bringing out stories of individuals that are streamlining change in their own ways and also keep the entertainment going.”

Commenting on the initiative, Ankit Chauhan, DCP Delhi Traffic Police said, “Following traffic rules is a responsibility that we all have towards ourselves and the rest of the citizens. We must all possess the intelligence to understand and follow them. For a week, Red FM has been running a campaign ‘Rule Mat Bhool’ to sensitize the public about traffic rules. During the course of this campaign, they have been focusing on informing the public about the updated rules and the significance of following them. I would like to congratulate the entire Red FM team and RJ Raunac for ideating and executing a great initiative. I would also like to take this moment to mention that during the next phase of this campaign we will be playing RJ Raunac’s Bauaa voice on major Delhi traffic signals to relay traffic rules which will be entertaining and informative at the same time. Meanwhile, on behalf of the Delhi Traffic Police, I would like to request the public to follow traffic rules for their safety and others. Remember that a slip of moment can cause an accident so make sure you are following traffic rules. Be safe! Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!”.

related stories
 |  21 Sep 2022

Fairplay – the ground-breaking new platform which takes music licensing digital!

MUMBAI: The All About Music Conference in Mumbai is all set to be the staging ground for the launch of the new digital licensing platform - ‘Fairplay’.

 |  15 Sep 2022

'Getting Intimate 2.0' returns on Hungama Artist Aloud with a great mix of talent

MUMBAI: After wrapping up the much-loved first season of 'Getting Intimate', Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, is all set to make way for the launch of version '2.0' of the show.

 |  15 Sep 2022

Mirchi brings to you - Dream Homes with Gauri Khan -where she designs celebrity spaces to give them an all-newlook!

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, announces its all-new show titled ‘Dream Homes’ that marks the digital debut ofIndian film producer and interior designer, Gauri Khan, as a host.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2022 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group