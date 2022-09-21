Red FM raises awareness for Traffic Safety with its campaign “Rule Mat Bhool”

MUMBAI: 93.5 Red FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network introduced the campaign “Rule Mat Bhool” to raise awareness around traffic rules and ensure safe driving.

Supported by Delhi Traffic Police, the campaign aims to tackle the menace of traffic safety via entertaining and compelling communication. As part of the campaign, senior officials from Delhi Traffic Police interacted with the listeners of Morning No.1 hosted by RJ Raunac. Along with this, stories of local citizens and officers that have been contributing to the raising traffic safety awareness were also brought together ON-Air on Morning No.1 with RJ Raunac. Furthermore, to spread awareness quirky audio liners in the voice of Bauaa were played on major traffic signals of Delhi such as ITO Chowk, communicating the significance of following traffic safety rules. The campaign will help in spreading awareness to around 70 lac people every week, for the next one month.

Reflecting on the initiative, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, Red FM, and Magic FM, said “For a brand like Red FM, it’s imperative to organize awareness campaigns to highlight the seriousness of the issue in a way that it can appeal to the masses. When it comes to concerns like traffic safety, it is important that people are aware of what evidence-based actions can be taken to prevent accidents and increase safety. Radio as a medium can be leveraged to educate and update the masses on the constant changes in traffic rules and regulations. We are really looking forward to advocating the right information on traffic safety, bringing out stories of individuals that are streamlining change in their own ways and also keep the entertainment going.”

Commenting on the initiative, Ankit Chauhan, DCP Delhi Traffic Police said, “Following traffic rules is a responsibility that we all have towards ourselves and the rest of the citizens. We must all possess the intelligence to understand and follow them. For a week, Red FM has been running a campaign ‘Rule Mat Bhool’ to sensitize the public about traffic rules. During the course of this campaign, they have been focusing on informing the public about the updated rules and the significance of following them. I would like to congratulate the entire Red FM team and RJ Raunac for ideating and executing a great initiative. I would also like to take this moment to mention that during the next phase of this campaign we will be playing RJ Raunac’s Bauaa voice on major Delhi traffic signals to relay traffic rules which will be entertaining and informative at the same time. Meanwhile, on behalf of the Delhi Traffic Police, I would like to request the public to follow traffic rules for their safety and others. Remember that a slip of moment can cause an accident so make sure you are following traffic rules. Be safe! Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!”.