RadioandMusic
RNM
| 16 Sep 2022
music
News
'Getting Intimate 2.0' returns on Hungama Artist Aloud with a great mix of talent
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

Tags:
Music Services | Getting Intimate 2.0 | Hungama Artist Aloud | music |

MUMBAI: After wrapping up the much-loved first season of 'Getting Intimate', Hungama Artist Aloud, a platform that supports and promotes independent content, is all set to make way for the launch of version '2.0' of the show. The vision with Season 1 was to present a unique show that explores and showcases talents across varied art forms. Now, 'Getting Intimate 2.0' will take the legacy forward.

Artistry has never been limited to only music, so talents from multiple walks of art such as ventriloquists, make-up artists, photographers, painters, and many more were welcomed to put their best foot forward in the first season. The 2.0 version is going to get bigger and better with a revamped live stream format that will cater to a whole new set of talent and audience. Adding to the coolness quotient of the show, a studio will be set up in the Hungama Office, Mumbai, as the perfect recipe to entertain the netizens as well as the entire team of Hungama.

Talking about Getting Intimate 2.0, Soumini Sridhara Paul, Senior Vice President, Hungama Artist Aloud said, "At Hungama Artist Aloud, our aim has been to widen the scope of opportunities for independent artists through an array of platforms that will bring recognition to their unique talents and creations. Through Getting Intimate 2.0, the vision is to bring more talent to the forefront and reach a new set of audience. We are elated to bring back an enhanced and interesting format on the platform and look forward to receiving a positive response from the audience this time as well."

related stories
 |  15 Sep 2022

Mirchi brings to you - Dream Homes with Gauri Khan -where she designs celebrity spaces to give them an all-newlook!

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, announces its all-new show titled ‘Dream Homes’ that marks the digital debut ofIndian film producer and interior designer, Gauri Khan, as a host.

 |  14 Sep 2022

Spotify-founded Podimo secures a $58.6m raise to accelerate Market Expansion after seeing a 5x year on year growth

MUMBAI: Podimo, the fast-growing subscription service for podcasts and audiobooks, announces it has secured another $58.6 million in an up round of funding, led once again by 83North, Highland Europe, and Saban Ventures, with continued participation from existing investors Chr.

 |  09 Sep 2022

In a first; witnessing India’s legacy tea brand’s ode to companions of Chai

MUMBAI: Introducing Chayari by Society Tea, a series of love letters from Chai to everyone and everything that makes it the brew of the nation.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2022 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group