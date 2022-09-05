RadioandMusic
Anant Srivastava appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO), Bollyboom
MUMBAI: ‘Bollyboom’, a Percept IP, is the world’s first and biggest Bollywood Dance Music Property offering an eclectic blend of Music, Dance and Live Entertainment. Launched in 2013, Bollyboom is today a unique & the largest IP in the Bollywood Dance Music domain in the world. Over the past decade Bollyboom has conducted over 100+ events across 20+ cities pan-India and 2 countries overseas, and has featured over 100 popular Punjabi Bollywood / Pop Artists and DJs.

Anant Srivastava will be responsible for leading the Vision, Strategic direction, Business Development and Monetization of the Bollyboom IP, creating opportunities for synergy across the Media and Entertainment industry, attaining profitability and revenue growth organically & inorganically, identifying new areas and lines of brand extension, as also paving the roadmap for brand Bollyboom pan India and overseas across multiple touch points.

Anant has had a remarkable career across the Entertainment Marketing, Content, Music Business & Talent Management Experience space. He has handled varied challenging portfolios spanning Talent, and Content acquisition, Celebrity tie-ups and management, Live Events and Tours, Integrated Marketing Communications, Digital Media management, IP conceptualization and monetization, and has worked closely with both national and international markets. Prior to joining Bollyboom, Anant served as Director, ByteDance where he led the new and original music business in the India GBD Music Division and was responsible for the company’s foray in the content space, acquisition of content for music streaming services like Resso, Tik Tok, Helo, and key industry partnerships. Prior to this role, Anant has worked in lead roles at many top entertainment companies including Radio Mirchi, SONY Music, Yuvraj Entertainment, 3rd Rock Multimedia and Devils at Work. Over the past decade Anant has conceptualized many unique ideas and identified numerous opportunities in the entertainment domain to curate them into valuable propositions and IPs for leading brands and corporates.

Anant Srivastava, COO, Bollyboom, said, “Bollyboom has been a pioneer and leader in the Bollywood Dance Music space and has set many benchmarks over the past decade. From a single format show, the IP has evolved into multiple formats including Arenas, Club Nights, Campus Tours and Occasions. In the past six months the brand expanded beyond a ground entertainment show to a 360-degree experience through the launch of Bollyboom Clubs across Mumbai and Goa. I am excited to join the team in the midst of such a rapid Business Transformation as we expand the IP across formats and geographies, as also expand our Digital Footprint to become Bollywood’s first holistic Digital Content Company. I look forward to using the current size and scale of the IP to propel us to a faster growth trajectory to ensure Bollyboom becomes a holistic aspirational 360-degree ON-GROUND X ONLINE LIFESTYLE BRAND for its fan community.”

Commented Manuj Agarwal, CEO, Percept Live, “The future of our Entertainment business is pivoted firmly around our Intellectual Properties business and we needed a visionary leader who has walked the walk and talked the talk in this domain for a while. I'm thrilled to have Anant Srivastava as our new COO – Bollyboom, given his rich and diverse exposure, expertise, network and proficiency in the Media & Entertainment domain. Bollyboom is at a pivotal stage of transitioning from a popular on-ground entertainment event to a 360-degree experiential brand even as it expands across formats and geographies, and Anant is just the right person to take Bollyboom into its next glorious phase.”

