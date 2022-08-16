RadioandMusic
17 Aug 2022
Divo collaborates with Spotify for exclusive podcasts in popular Indian languages
Music Services | Divo | music | Songs |

MUMBAI:  Divo, one of India’s leading and well-established digital media and music companies has partnered with Spotify, one of the world’s most popular audio streaming platforms, to launch new podcasts. With this association, Divo now enters the fast-growing podcast market in India, and will be responsible for launching Spotify-exclusive audio content for its talent pool. Along with launching the podcast, Divo will also amplify the launch via social media activities, and influencer marketing across platforms.

Till date, Divo has released eight podcasts on Spotify, with well-known regional voices such as RJ Sha, RJ Ananthi, Aranthangi Nisha, Rajmohan, Rishipedia, Kishen Das, Shanthnu & Kiki, and MaKaPa Anand, whose faces and art are known to wide audiences.

Link to podcasts:

RJ Sha
Nisha
Rajmohan
RJ Ananthi
Kishen Das
Shanthnu Kiki
Makapa
Rishi

Since their launch, Makapa and Rishipedia have consistently featured on the Spotify podcast top chart in India, as have most of the other creators who are associated with Divo as a part of this initiative. In terms of episodes, most of the episodes of the ‘Ted Bundy’ crime series of Rishipedia have topped the ‘Top episode’ charts multiple times.

Speaking on the association with Spotify, Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director, Divo said, “The podcast market is booming, and Spotify is a global leader in the segment. This makes them the right partner for us to help grow this vertical. Tapping into local talent and markets is the need of the hour.  The journey has just begun, and it is overwhelming to see the positive responses coming in for the released podcasts.”
 
Divo has also collaborated with Spotify for Sound Up, a global program by the audio streaming platform that is designed to amplify the voices of marginalized communities in different parts of the world. In India, the program targeted women podcasters, enabling them to turn their ideas into a podcast.

