RadioandMusic
RNM
| 05 Aug 2022
music
News
95 Mirchi gives this Friendship Day a musical twist on Bangalore streets
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed
Tags:
Music Services | Mirchi RJs Jimmy | Sarah | Ridhi | Milind | friendship Day |

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, celebrated Friendship Day by hosting a memorable jam session led by 95 Mirchi’s RJs for the people of Bangalore. The RJs who were dressed in shades of red referred to themselves as the ‘Friendship Band’, found and forged friendships with citizens. The RJs entertained the audiences, sang for them as well as danced with them to the tunes of popular songs from Bollywood music throughout the day.

For this special celebration 95 Mirchi’s RJs - Jimmy, Sarah, Ridhi, Milind – along with the 95 Mirchi team reached Church Street Bangalore. Initiating this celebration, RJ Jimmy, Ridhi and, Milindwalked up to a stranger on the street asking them if they would like to have a friendship band, taking a cue from the individual’s reaction, all RJs came together and started their musical performance. This impromptu jam session caught everybody’s attention on the street leaving them surprised and with a smile on their faces. The public not only enjoyed the RJs performances but also joined them by singing and dancing along, celebrating the true spirit of friendship. Mirchi held multiple sessions for a total of two hours non-stop.

Speaking about his experience, RJ Jimmy said, “While Mirchi has regularly hosted vox pops on the street, this was the first time us singing together and it was very exciting to do this with the entire team.”

RJ Ridhi, who is an absolute prankster, said, “Catching people off guard and watching them grin was our aim behind this activity and we are so glad we achieved just it.”

Mirchi’s newest RJ on the block RJ Milind said, “It was the first time I did something so crazy, and I am told this is the first of many.”

Commenting on this unique celebration, M N Hussain (Business Director- AP, Telangana & Karnataka- ENIL) said, “We as a brand love doing things differently – in the Mirchi style. Through our celebration, this Friendship Day, we are extremely happy that we were able to entertain and engage with our audiences in person, bringing about a smile on their faces. We have also captured this musical take on ‘friendship bands’ to connect with our audiences on social media and share such fun, heart-warming videos with them becoming a part of their friendship day celebration.”

Catch the videos from the ‘Mirchi Friendship Band’ only on @95mirchibengaluru, on Sunday, 7th August.

related stories
 |  05 Aug 2022

Spotify collaborates with Asiavilleto launch 'Create with Anchor'

MUMBAI: Asiaville and Spotify announced a strategic collaboration to discover and educate the next 1,000 regional language podcast creators through ‘Create with Anchor’.

 |  03 Aug 2022

RED FM brings back South Side Story in New Delhi

MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the return of “South Side Story” - An Ultimate South Indian Experience Festival. The event will be hosted on 4th September, 2022 in New Delhi.

 |  02 Aug 2022

Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer - 9X Media moves on after 15 years!

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint of 15 years! Punit’s been part of the 9X Media journey right from the start and has played a crucial role in the success of the Network.

explore RNMbiz

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2022 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group