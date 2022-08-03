RadioandMusic
RED FM brings back South Side Story in New Delhi
MUMBAI: 93.5 RED FM, India’s leading private radio and entertainment network announced the return of “South Side Story” - An Ultimate South Indian Experience Festival. The event will be hosted on 4th September, 2022 in New Delhi.

After two digital editions, the most awaited and beloved celebration of the South Indian community is back on ground. The event celebrates the various ingredients of South India that makes the region so full of flavour. The audience gets to experience the south in its most authentic form. The 4th edition of the South Side Story will have popular indie bands and music artists like Street Academics, Arivu & The Ambasa Collective, Lagori, Rapper Thirumali, Sithara, Job Kurian, Agam and Thaikkudam Bridge & Avial. The event will offer a feast of South Indian flavours ranging from the must experience Sadhya curated specially by our food partner, Savya Rasa along with engaging experiences for audience like modern day martial art, kalaripayattu, mundu draping, Kathakali dancers and much more.

Speaking on the announcement, Nisha Narayanan, Director & COO, RED FM, and Magic FM, said, “We began hosting the most sought after event to showcase the grandeur of the Southern culture. South Side Story is as diverse and vibrant as the land itself. The event offers a 360 degree exposure into the rich and grand South Indian vibe. Over the years we have been focusing on inclusion and diversity. Our narratives have been consistent and we are truly humbled by the response we have been receiving over the years. South Side Story is an amalgamation of our commitment to build communities, support independent music and to take the festive spirit up a notch higher. South Side Story is an initiative that offers the best of music from various parts of South India, bands that believe in fresh riveting music, food that defines all that belongs to south and with team RED FM who believes in the growth of regional content, nationally and globally.”

The event will see an extensive line up of shopping from South India like, apparels, collectibles, food items and much more. RED FM is happy to associate with Save the Loom, a community group to revive, restore, and restructure the handloom industry in India. Shop for a cause by picking up products from the weavers of Kerala during the event and help them get back to their feet.

Book your tickets here: bit.ly/SouthSideStory_22

