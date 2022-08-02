RadioandMusic
03 Aug 2022
Punit Pandey, Chief Business Officer - 9X Media moves on after 15 years!
MUMBAI: 9X Media’s Chief Business Officer Punit Pandey has decided to move on after a long stint of 15 years! Punit’s been part of the 9X Media journey right from the start and has played a crucial role in the success of the Network. Being part of 9X Media’s Executive Team, Punit has been working closely with the Board of Directors to drive the next phase of growth for the Network.

Commenting on his 15-year long journey at 9X Media, Punit Pandey said, “I have had the most exciting and fulfilling journey at 9X Media Network. I am proud to be a part of the Network’s founding story. There hasn’t been a dull moment ever, as I have had the opportunity to work on varied roles with diverse mandates! From a single music television channel, 9X Media has evolved into India’s largest music television network, comprising several satellite channels, an Indie music label and compelling and unique digital products. Having worked for over 3 decades in the media and entertainment sector, I have now decided to take a short break before announcing my next move. I am pleased to leave behind a large tribe of happy music aficionados who have grown with 9X Media’s music television channels!”

An industry veteran with over 30 years of experience in the M&E sector, Punit has also worked with some of the most iconic media brands like MTV, Zee TV, Rediff.com, Radio Mirchi, Mid-day and the Reliance Enterprise Business, among others.

