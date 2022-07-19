RadioandMusic
Mirchi Plus’ latest chat show, ‘Filmy Mirchi - Unfiltered with Shardul’ to spill sizzling TV and OTT industry gossip
MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, has announced its newest celebrity chat show, Filmy Mirchi - Unfiltered with Shardul. Mirchi Mumbai Jock Shardul Pandit, who is also a TV actor, and an ex-Bigg Boss 14 contestant hosts the show. This unfiltered show is all set to go live exclusively on Mirchi Plus and Filmy Mirchi on July 20th. Television stars and social media personalities will answer the most controversial and bold questions in an unabashed way on Filmy Mirchi - Unfiltered with Shardul. The show scoops out juicy gossips, celebrity rumors, and brings out some heart-warming stories of the guests to the audience.

This seven-episode series features an exciting line-up of India’s favorite TV, OTT, and social media artists including Rubina Dilaik, Karan Kundrra, Vindu Dara Singh, Rohit Bose Roy, Poonam Panday, Ankush Bahuguna, and Vishal Aditya Singh. Breaking away from the world of social media and the filter culture, this light-hearted talk show brings out the raw and honest personality of the celebrity guests. Throughout the episodes, Shardul and the guests indulge in fun-filledconversations as the guests give their candid reactions to the questions. Right from giving brutally honest answers to the controversies about them to dancing to the trending reels andgiving some savage comebacks, Filmy Mirchi - Unfiltered withShardul is all about being the raw and honest self! These conversations are sure to keep the audiences entertained and let them know more about their favorite celebs.

Commenting on the launch of the show, Indira Rangarajan, National Content Director, ENIL Mirchi, said, “With an aim to entertain our consumers with exclusive and unique content across platforms and formats, we are launching an all-new celebrity chat show, ‘Filmy Mirchi - Unfiltered with Shardul’ on Mirchi Plus and Filmy Mirchi. The show was announced a while ago and received a tremendous response from the audience. Hence, today as we launch ‘Filmy Mirchi -Unfiltered with Shardul’, we are excited to see the love that the audience gives this show.”

Click here and catch the trailer of Filmy Mirchi - Unfiltered with Shardul - https://mirchi.in/videos/entertainment/unfiltered-with-shardul-official-...

Tune in to Mirchi Plus and Filmy Mirchi to stream the show on July 20th

Click on the link below to download the app or visit the site:

Apple & Android App - https://mirchi.onelink.me/NETn/mounbsl0

URL: https://mirchi.in/

Stay tuned to @mirchiplus for more updates.

