Mirchi Plus launches ‘I Like It Crazy’, an all-new audio erotica series
Tags:
Music Services | Mirchi Plus | Prashant Panday | music |

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, launched an all-new audio erotic series, I Like It Crazy, exclusively on the Mirchi Plus App. The series presents ten unique, sensual stories that teleport the listeners into a world of spiced-up intimacy.

Throughout the series, Mirchi brings to life passionate and bold encounters which are sure to induce excitement amongst the listeners. From the thrill of modern-day hookups to the passion ignited when one comes across a long-lost love, the series captures multiple facets of human desires in each of its 20 –minute long episode. The series also features passionate stories around office romance, virtual relationships, fetishes and more.That’s not all! Mirchi’s original background score and enticing narration will tickle the listeners’ fancy.

Commenting on the show’s launch, Prashant Panday, MD & CEO, ENIL, Mirchi said, “Through the content being curated for Mirchi Plus, we aim to let the listeners traverse an alternate world of dramatic, thrilling and gripping stories. With our objective to make Mirchi Plus ‘Kahaniyon Ka Asli Adda’, we are exploring various genres ranging from crime to romanceand horror. Mirchi’s latest audio series, I Like It Crazy, branches out into erotica, thus, adding a new genre to the vast library of content available on the Mirchi Plus App.”

Talking about the show, Indira Rangarajan, National Content Director, ENIL, Mirchi said, "We are thrilled to present our brand-new audio series - I Like It Crazy. It brings an immersive audio experience for the listeners as each story is full of excitement and eases the listener into an imaginative fantasy universe.”

Catch the episodes of I Like It Crazy only on the Mirchi Plus App.

Click on the link below to download the app or visit the site:

Apple & Android App - https://mirchi.onelink.me/NETn/mounbsl0

URL: https://mirchi.in/

Stay tuned to @Mirchiplus for more updates.

