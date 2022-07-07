Percept ICE conceptualizes and manages the ‘Artisan Awards 2022’

MUMBAI: Percept ICE, the Experiential Marketing, Events & Brand Activations Domain Company of Percept Limited, conceptualized and executed the ‘Artisan Awards 2022’ at the St. Regis in Mumbai on 13 April 2022. The on-ground event was attended by over 200 select By-Invite guests, while the event went hybrid and also reached out to a larger audience via the online webcast route.

The ‘Artisan Awards’ is an initiative spearheaded by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India. The innovative endeavour aims to provide a prestigious and credible platform for creative professionals to maximise their individualistic and creative ideas in the jewellery design domain. The thematic contests released annually have witnessed exclusive jewels that highlight the levels of innovation this industry is capable of. With entries coming in from all parts of the world, the Artisan is well on its way to becoming a hallmark for ground-breaking thinking in the jewellery domain. Winning the coveted ‘Artisan Award’ catapults a designer’s status within the jewellery industry and raises their profile amongst their peers and the industry at large. The theme for its fifth year, ‘The Collectors’, encouraged artists to create pieces befitting three iconic women Elizabeth Taylor, Barbara Hutton and Wallis Simpson, who were jewellery connoisseurs and renowned for their distinctive styles and stunning collectibles.

Percept ICE’s scope of work included designing, conceptualizing, planning, producing the entire awards and on ground execution of the entire event as also managing a seamless online webcast. The event spanned a glamorous evening of Industry veterans networking over Cocktails, the gala Artisan Awards 2022 Ceremony, finally culminating in a memorable Dinner. The event was designed keeping in mind the concept for Artisan Awards 2022 and every aspect of the event showcased that right from the Welcome Reception to the unique Stage design. The blend of colours and monochrome was brought out via florals and custom made design elements to give it an elegant and bespoke look.

The awards were given away by Chief Guest David Bennett, former Worldwide Chairman, International Jewellery Division, Sotheby’s, along with Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC; Vipul Shah, Vice Chairman, GJEPC; Milan Chokshi, Convener, Promotions, Marketing & Business Development, GJEPC; and Sriram Natarajan, Managing Director, GIA India. Apart from attractive cash prizes, the winners of the Artisan Awards will be offered internship with top brands in the industry and the winning pieces showcased at international trade shows under the India Gallery organised by GJEPC.

Said Vidya Alva, EVP & Business Head, Percept ICE, “It was incredible to receive the mandate to manage the fifth edition of the Artisan Awards felicitating creativity, innovation and design aesthetics from budding jewellery designers from all over the world. Given the global interest and participation in this event we had to create an environment of design and elegance while focusing on the topic at hand and ensuring the spotlight stayed on the unique pieces created by budding designers and the winning collectibles. We are grateful to Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India for commending us with an opportunity to conceptualize the Awards this year, and we look forward to managing many more innovative events for them going forward.”