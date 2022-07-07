Amazon encourages independent music artists with the launch of Alexa Originals

MUMBAI: Amazon today announced the launch of Alexa Originals, an exclusive selection of fresh songs by four independent artists from India. This initiative not only gives budding artists an opportunity to reach millions of Alexa users in India, but also provides a new entertainment experience to customers. Users can now listen to ‘Besabar’ by Lisa Mishra, ‘Bikhre’ from Vibha Saraf, ’Saathi’ and an instrumental track from Gulraj Singh, and ‘Downtown’ by Diesby as part of Alexa Originals. Just say “Alexa, start originals” or request a specific song by saying, “Alexa, start Bikhre from Originals” and enjoy.

Listening to music on Alexa is one of the most popular features. Customers request Alexa to play over 21.6 Lakh songs every day, and with Alexa Originals, customers will find new reasons to enjoy music by these talented independent artists on Alexa. In the last three years, preference for music created by independent artists has increased significantly. On Amazon Prime Music, the average monthly plays for songs by independent music artists have increased by 37% in the same time frame.

“Each Alexa Original song has been created on the theme of relationships and includes music ranging from soul music, to pop and R&B. With Alexa built-in devices usually enjoyed by the entire family, I’m sure this selection will interest family members with diverse tastes,” said Dilip R.S., Country Manager for Alexa, Amazon India. “It has been a delight to collaborate with these indie artists to curate our first line-up of Alexa Originals and we are happy to bring this to customers with the support of HP.”

“Contemporary music is an integral part of our customers’ lives. It’s a source of inspiration, an outlet for expression and often a route to recharge themselves as they use their laptops. We are super stoked to partner with Amazon and have HP customers access Alexa Originals on HP Pavilion, the device of choice for Gen Z which comes with Alexa built-in,” said Prashant Jain, CMO, HP.

Check out Hardik Pandya grooving to ‘Saathi’ from Alexa Originals: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cfq7DYEK-62/

The Alexa Originals have been composed and sung by indie music artists such as Lisa Mishra, singer and songwriter especially known for her reprise versions of Bollywood songs, Gulraj Singh, film music director and singer known for creating soothing melodies, Vibha Saraf, talented songwriter and Bollywood playback singer, and Diesby, an R&B artist who is a versatile musician known to sing in 3 languages. The instrumental track by Gulraj Singh has a mix of ambient electronic sounds and authentic and ethnic instruments like Esraj, Bouzouki, Saz, Charango, and Mandolin.

This inaugural edition of Alexa Originals is co-powered by HP. Customers can listen to all the songs for free on the Amazon shopping app (Android only), Echo smart speakers, Alexa app for smartphones, and Alexa built-in devices such as HP laptops.

Here’s what the artists have to say:

Lisa Mishra, “Besabar is an upbeat dance-pop song that I had so much fun making. I hope people enjoy listening to it as much as I enjoyed making it. I am also stoked to be the first few to collaborate with the Alexa team and super excited to see Alexa as the new millennial music destination."

Gulraj Singh, “I’m so happy to have ‘Saathi’ released as one of the first songs for ‘Alexa Originals’. The song celebrates the true spirit of companionship and friendship, and I had a great time working on it with my lyricist friend Manoj Yadav. I’m always excited to create original music and have experimented with some exciting soundscapes and interesting musical arrangements for my instrumental track. I can’t thank Amazon enough for this wonderful opportunity.”

Vibha Saraf, “I am excited to feature my music on Alexa, where people are going to access my song by simply calling out its title. How much simpler could it get!”

Diesby, “Downtown is a Lover’s love letter, the spark of first love & the beats will keep you moving. It is the perfect song to dedicate to your beloved. I have created the song with a blend of Modern Afro Dance, R&b, and a touch of urban Punjabi flavor. Playing around with flavors makes the music universe interesting and that's what I enjoy with my fellow producer Chapter6. Elevate your mood with my next single ‘Downtown’ exclusively on Amazon Alexa Originals.”