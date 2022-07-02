Mirchi Plus Audio OTT launched

MUMBAI: Mirchi, India's no. 1 city-centric music and entertainment company, redefines the audio entertainment industry with the launch of its mobile app – Mirchi Plus. Continuing its digital journey in becoming a phone-first brand, the Mirchi Plus app offers a huge library of original audio stories,podcasts, Mirchi’s ever entertaining videos, entertainment news & more.

Mirchi Plus allows fans & listeners to access Mirchi’s content library anytime, anywhere. Mirchi Plus will be available on Appleand Android smartphones, as well as the Android Auto and AppleCar play systems.

Mirchi Plus offers a bouquet of content across 10 different languages - English, Hindi, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bangla, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada - and also provides audio stories across genres like drama, comedy, romance, horror, thriller and many more. Mirchi Plus will launch new marquee audio shows every month, providing an expansive selection of content to users.

The app will offer exclusive audio content to listeners which includes a first-of-its-kind-crime audio story inspired by true events titled ‘1000 Crore Ki Laash’ narrated by Nawazuddin Sidiqqui. Listeners will soon find popular artists like NeenaGupta as the narrator for a romance-based audio story ‘AakhriRishta’, Rhea Chakraborty for a travel drama called ‘PuraneKhat’, and Ashutosh Rana for a supernatural thriller named ‘Varuthi’. That’s not all! Some of Mirchi’s finest content like Mirchi Murga, ‘The Devdutt Patnaik’ mythology show, ‘BhattNaturally’ a talk show series hosted by Mahesh and Pooja Bhatt on Bollywood controversies, Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show ‘What Women Want’, interview series with top Bollywood celebrities and show on the legendary ‘Manto’ voiced by top personalities like Nandita Das, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and RJ Sayema will also be available on Mirchi Plus.

Talking about this launch, Mr. Vineet Jain, Managing Director, BCCL said, “Mirchi has always been the audience's go-to choicefor all things music; with the launch of ‘Mirchi Plus’ we now enter the exciting & evolving space of story-telling and original content. This transforms Mirchi into its full digital avatar, allowing us to pick, analyse and act on consumer signals in real time.”

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Prashant Panday, MD & CEO, ENIL says, “Mirchi has dominated the radio industry for over two decades with its best-in-class audio entertainment. With the evolving needs of our consumers and the rapid adoption of digital avenues for entertainment, we wanted to expand our consumer engagement and be present where our consumers are. Mirchi Plus strengthens our digital play. Through the launch of the app, we look forward to building a multi-lingual and immersive audio experience for our listeners. Moreover, Mirchi Plus is a significant addition to Mirchi’s digital properties aiding Mirchi in fulfilling its goal of generating 25% of our revenues from digital."

Adding his point of view, Mr. Nandan Srinath, Executive President, ENIL says, “The team at Mirchi is so excited with the launch of Mirchi Plus! This is a major stride for us in delivering new & original content, gathering data for action, and providing measurable & actionable outcomes for our advertising partners. The Mirchi Plus app is crucial to the enduring success of our company, brand and people in the coming decade.”

Click on the link below to download the app or visit the site:

Apple & Android App

https://mirchi.onelink.me/NETn/mounbsl0

URL:

https://mirchi.in/