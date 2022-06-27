RadioandMusic
SAP leverages Metaverse to accelerate Cloud adoption in India
MUMBAI: SAP, the world leader of enterprise application software and cloud solutions, today announced its initiative on Metaverse, aimed at accelerating cloud adoption among Indian enterprises. Designed to engage ‘digital-first audiences,’ the interactive and immersive ‘cloud on wheels’ platform will enable customers across phases of their digital transformation to experience the full range of ‘Rise with SAP’ offerings and enable them to reimagine processes for improved business outcomes.

SAP has been applying digital twin technology - virtual replicas of existing structures, capital goods and industry processes — to help customers gain insight into and predict real scenarios. Now by expanding into Metaverse, SAP aims to introduce measures to support digital B2B services such as the state-of-art technologies like Rise with SAP, SAP’s Digital Core, Procurement, Customer and People Experience solutions.

Commenting on the occasion, Kulmeet Bawa, President & Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent said, “Metaverse is a representation of the current experience economy that provides an experiential platform like never-before. By leveraging it, we hope to revolutionize various elements of our customer experience and build a network of sustainable cloud companies within a truly digital universe. Our ambition is to engage with thousands of organizations through this platform over the course of this year.”

On the Metaverse experience platform, users will be immersed into an outside-in view of SAP solutions based on their business profile, industry, and size. Existing and prospective customers can create their own digital avatars with a front row view of how they can speed-up their cloud migration and digital transformation initiatives. They will get a first-hand experience of relevant SAP cloud offerings to address their business requirements as well as facilitate interactions with other existing users on the platform.

