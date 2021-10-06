RadioandMusic
Mirchi’s efforts for 100 Pipers’ “100 Gigs Play for a Cause” campaign enters the Limca Book of Records
MUMBAI: A one-stop solution from ideation to execution, Mirchi, India’s no.1 city-centric music and entertainment company, activated a one-of-a-kind country-widecampaign for 100 Pipers - 100 Gigs Play for a Cause, which now enters the Limca Book of Records. With 108 gigs hosted at 108 different locations across 27 cities, the brand curated the largest musical movement in India. Conceptualized by Wavemaker and executed by Mirchi, the campaign was aimed at creating awareness around social and environmental issues pertaining to each of the 27 cities.

100 Pipers wanted to highlight the need to stop air pollution in Delhi and Gurgaon, attaining gender equality in Jaipur, and driving attention towards the significance of saving water in Chandigarh, Mohali and Ludhiana, and several such city-specific concerns. Thus, Mirchi along with the advertising and marketing agency Wavemaker, brought together some of India’s most popular bands like Parikrama, The Local Train, Agnee and Goshai Gang, among others, on-board to perform simultaneously across 27 cities. Through Mirchi’s strong hyperlocal radio and social media network, the campaigngenerated awareness around the pertinent issues faced by the cities with each gig.

The campaign addressed 15 different social causes, witnessedover 50,000 attendees across the country, and garnered over 40Million impressions on social media.

Commenting on this achievement Nandan Srinath, Executive President, Mirchi said, “In 2019, 100 Pipers aimed to build awareness for multiple social and environmental causes across cities. With our core proposition of creating tailormade solutions for our client’s marketing objectives, we curated an extremely unique campaign that held 108 gigs simultaneously in 27 cities for the causes. We leveraged our creative might, sectoralexpertise, and hyperlocal strength to roll out this large-scalecampaign successfully. We are so thrilled to have our efforts recognized and to have the client campaign be a part of theiconic Limca Book of Records 2021.”

Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India said, “Seagram’s 100 Pipers believes in leadership with brand purpose. Over the years, it has celebrated several social causes that resonate deeply with the brand’s discerning and caring consumers. The 100 Pipers’ ‘Play for a Cause’ had brought together, on a single day, 107 celebrated musicians and bands across 27 cities to generate awareness about 15 adopted causes like Pollution Control, Save the Hills, Celebrate & Revive Dying Arts of India, Save the Oceans, Environment Protection, Meals for underprivileged, Single Use Plastic Ban, Earthquake & Flood Relief, Rain Water harvesting to name a few. The entire country resonated with the sound of goodness with over 100 gigs in a one single day, bringing alive our proposition ‘Be Remembered for Good’. We are humbled and honored that the “Initiative with Purpose” is now in the Limca Book of records, the epitome of recognition of our social effort. A special shoutout to our partners who shared our vision - Wavemaker, our execution partner-Mirchi (Times of India Group)”

Mirchi amplified the campaign by leveraging multiple formats like on-air platforms, RJ networks as well as digital assets to make this campaign a success.

