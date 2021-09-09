Technology has reshaped the music industry for the better says Anant Rongta, MD, Famous Studios

MUMBAI: Music industry has evolved a lot over the years and its because of innovation in technology Mr. Anant Roongta, MD of Famous Studios share his thoughts on how Technology has had a huge impact on the music industry since its inception. The way music is conveyed, heard, performed, preserved, and composed has evolved as a result of technological advancements. The many facets of modern technology are increasingly a part of daily life, and the way people create, listen to and enjoy music is no exception. One of the most significant changes in the music industry is that, for the first time ever, the visual and acoustic elements have been combined. Previously, music was only about live performances, which covered the visual and aural aspects. However, as audio engineering progressed, the technology separated the eyes and ears and digital technology is being used to enhance both sides of the spectrum.

The role of technology in the music industry

Easy accessibility

With the advancement of technology, the popularity of streaming services has grown, allowing fans to enjoy their music whenever and wherever they want. Furthermore, for music listeners who prefer listening to a wide range of genres, streaming music is more pocket-friendly and economical. People no longer go to the store to pick up the latest CD from their favourite artist. Instead, now they can just pull it up in an instant on a smartphone, tablet or laptop.

Change in Landscape

Everything in the music industry has evolved to be more efficient. From creating digital prints of the sounds to recording and tweaking one line at a time, technological evolution has changed the music game. With the help of technology, audio production has progressed to the point where independent musicians today do not need a label to promote them; instead they create their own music and publish it via platforms like YouTube, gaining organic reach in an instant. For instance, back in 2012, Honey Singh ruled the Bluetooth era with his hit tracks under Speed Records, but now new age rappers like Emiway and Dino James have taken digital music to the next level with organic reach.

Dynamic Audio Platforms

With new streaming apps emerging every other day, the relationship between the fans and the artist is being actively reshaped. Popular streaming apps like Gaana, Jio Saavn, Wynk Music, Spotify etc. have changed the dynamics of audio accessibility. Today, the platforms also showcase podcasts, which is giving rise to informational audio content, which itself has a niche audience.

The Algorithms

The music Algorithms have been developed by those who have taken in-depth audio engineering courses to study users’ musical tastes and deliver customized music to them on demand.

The development of in-depth algorithms by experts, help in the delivery of a more personalized music selection to users nowadays. This personalization based on things such as listening preferences, gender, age, and location, all play a role in delivering an almost tailor-made listening experience. Additionally, the consumer can also create their own playlists of preferred songs.

With such technological advancements, the perception about creating music has changed.

Now, the new generation of musicians only require access to a laptop, music software such as fruity loops Studio (FL Studio) to create and record their own music and create a niche audience for their songs.