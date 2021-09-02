Sony Music India launches Day One, a New label to support new and emerging South Asian talent

MUMBAI: With the country's music landscape changing rapidly, what is finally catching everyone’s attention is the rapid rise of new and emerging artists. As the audiences in this post-genre universe are gradually discovering new talent and are more open to experiments, this segment of artists is still in the process of getting the deserved recognition. Giving this new era of music the direction to grow, Sony Music India announces a new label, Day One to give these artists a dedicated platform to reach the right audience.

The label further aims at defining a new culture within the Indian music industry by releasing quality original music. With an aim to develop a roster of some of the most creative and individualistic South Asian talent, the label has signed its first three artists Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Pina Colada Blues (Kevin Shaji) and Kasyap. Their music will be further released by Day One soon.

Tanmaya Bhatnagar, best known for her quaint vocals& delicate acoustic guitar work, is loved for her meaningful yet uncomplicated songwriting. Her debut single ‘Kya Tum Naraaz Ho’ earned her praise and recognition from the Grammy award-winning musician AR Rahman. Tanmaya’s music represents vulnerability and strength and she hopes that through her music people are able to find themselves.

On the other hand, Pina Colada Blues (Kevin Shaji) is a Kerala-based upcoming composer. His music mainly explores genres like dream, electro-pop, trap, hip-hop, R&B, carnatic and eastern infused western styles. In keeping with Day One’s philosophy, Kevin aims to blur the boundaries of languages and genres with his music.

Kasyap is a young singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist- composer. Having a wide range of musicality, he loves to blend various musical styles like funk, R&B, disco with a pop and strives to create a fresh sound of his own. Kasyap hopes to redefine the New Age pop music in India and wants his music to be the perfect crossover for the audiences in India and beyond. He will make his pop debut with Day One.

Speaking about the concept, Rajat Kakar, Managing Director India, Sony Music Entertainment, says, “Day One perfectly ties in with our core philosophy and helps us bring a vast repertoire of artists to our listeners, as we cater to the latter’s ever-expanding music tastes. Though the audiences are much more open-minded these days and ready to experiment with all sorts of music, what is more essential for the artists is to be discovered within a shorter time frame. Getting noticed even in times of the internet isn’t easy. Amidst the talent pool, Day One aims to support the eclectic soundscape and rich linguistic diversity that South Asian artists have to offer and connect the artists with their desired audience.”