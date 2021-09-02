RadioandMusic
RNM
| 03 Sep 2021
music
News
Sony Music India launches Day One, a New label to support new and emerging South Asian talent
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

Tags:
Music Services | Sony Music | Rajat Kakar | Grammy Award | AR Rahman |

MUMBAI: With the country's music landscape changing rapidly, what is finally catching everyone’s attention is the rapid rise of new and emerging artists. As the audiences in this post-genre universe are gradually discovering new talent and are more open to experiments, this segment of artists is still in the process of getting the deserved recognition. Giving this new era of music the direction to grow, Sony Music India announces a new label, Day One to give these artists a dedicated platform to reach the right audience.

The label further aims at defining a new culture within the Indian music industry by releasing quality original music. With an aim to develop a roster of some of the most creative and individualistic South Asian talent, the label has signed its first three artists Tanmaya Bhatnagar, Pina Colada Blues (Kevin Shaji) and Kasyap. Their music will be further released by Day One soon.

Tanmaya Bhatnagar, best known for her quaint vocals& delicate acoustic guitar work, is loved for her meaningful yet uncomplicated songwriting. Her debut single ‘Kya Tum Naraaz Ho’ earned her praise and recognition from the Grammy award-winning musician AR Rahman. Tanmaya’s music represents vulnerability and strength and she hopes that through her music people are able to find themselves.

On the other hand, Pina Colada Blues (Kevin Shaji) is a Kerala-based upcoming composer. His music mainly explores genres like dream, electro-pop, trap, hip-hop, R&B, carnatic and eastern infused western styles. In keeping with Day One’s philosophy, Kevin aims to blur the boundaries of languages and genres with his music.

Kasyap is a young singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist- composer. Having a wide range of musicality, he loves to blend various musical styles like funk, R&B, disco with a pop and strives to create a fresh sound of his own. Kasyap hopes to redefine the New Age pop music in India and wants his music to be the perfect crossover for the audiences in India and beyond. He will make his pop debut with Day One.

Speaking about the concept, Rajat Kakar, Managing Director India, Sony Music Entertainment, says, “Day One perfectly ties in with our core philosophy and helps us bring a vast repertoire of artists to our listeners, as we cater to the latter’s ever-expanding music tastes. Though the audiences are much more open-minded these days and ready to experiment with all sorts of music, what is more essential for the artists is to be discovered within a shorter time frame. Getting noticed even in times of the internet isn’t easy. Amidst the talent pool, Day One aims to support the eclectic soundscape and rich linguistic diversity that South Asian artists have to offer and connect the artists with their desired audience.”

related stories
music services  |  31 Aug 2021

How regional Indian language music grew rapidly?

MUMBAI: According to a portal, for a streaming service to make it in India, it needs to look beyond the metropolises such as Mumbai and New Delhi and reach out to Tier-II and Tier-III cities where ever-increasing internet penetration is creating new customers.

music services  |  31 Aug 2021

Branded Partnered with YouTube and Believe to launch Music Matters Academy

MUMBAI: YouTube and Believe Digital partnered with Branded to launch the Music Matters Academy, an online educational portal with a focus on the Asia Pacific region.

iprs  |  31 Aug 2021

IPRS celebrates its iconic 52 years' journey

MUMBAI: Commemorating 52nd anniversary, India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of music, The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), kick-starts its week of celebrations with multiple activities lined up.

explore RNMbiz

radio

year ender

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2021 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group