RadioandMusic
RNM
| 31 Aug 2021
music
News
How regional Indian language music grew rapidly?
Events
| 18 Jul 2018

International Radio Festival heads to Europe's cultural capital for ninth edition

MUMBAI: The ninth edition of International Radio Festival (IRF) will be held from 29 October to 4 November 2018. This radio galore will be held at Valetta, Malta, which is Europe’s cultural capital for 2018.Having the niche of being the world’s first and sole conference, IRF’s first outing was at Z...

Most Viewed

bursa escort bayan gorukle escort

bursa escort gorukle bursa escort

görükle escort bursa vip escort bursa elit escort bursa bayan escort bursa escort bayan alanya escort antalya escort eskisehir escort mersin escort alanya escort bodrum escort havalimani transfer

kaçak bahis siteleri kaçak iddaa siteleri kaçak iddaa oyna kaçak bahis siteleri bonus veren bahis siteleri günlük iddaa tahminleri

Tags:
Music Services | Spotlight on India: the rapid growth of regional | music |

MUMBAI: According to a portal, for a streaming service to make it in India, it needs to look beyond the metropolises such as Mumbai and New Delhi and reach out to Tier-II and Tier-III cities where ever-increasing internet penetration is creating new customers. Over the last few years especially, these consumers have caused a significant shift in the consumption patterns of Indian DSPs on which the share of regional Indian language music is growing exponentially. On Gaana, the segment grew 26 times between 2017 and 2020 and now accounts for as much as 35% of overall listenership, the platform’s then CEO Prashan Agarwal told a portal in an interview for our India country profile published in October last year. On YouTube, that percentage is probably even higher with regional music hits – such as Haryanvi smash “52 Gaj Ka Daman” – making up the most of the weekly music video charts for India.

They have reported how major Indian record companies Saregama and Sony are expanding their regional music catalogues and now Universal Music has got into the game by launching Bhojpuri and Haryanvi labels under its VYRL Originals brand last month. With an eye on the importance of videos in this market, the promotional clip for launch single “Jeetega Mera India” featured an assembly of the Bhojpuri film and music industry’s biggest stars lip-synching to the tune, but more interesting is the latest offering, a fresh version of VYRL’s most-streamed Hindi track of 2021, composer Payal Dev’s “Baarish Ban Jana” in which singer Stebin Ben’s verses have been replaced by those of Bhojpuri vocalist Pawan Singh.

If it takes off, it could lead to a new industry practice wherein Universal and other Indian labels start putting out multiple versions of the same song to target different audiences across India’s vast and varied linguistic landscape – and a result, maximise the return on their investment.

related stories
music services  |  31 Aug 2021

Branded Partnered with YouTube and Believe to launch Music Matters Academy

MUMBAI: YouTube and Believe Digital partnered with Branded to launch the Music Matters Academy, an online educational portal with a focus on the Asia Pacific region.

iprs  |  31 Aug 2021

IPRS celebrates its iconic 52 years' journey

MUMBAI: Commemorating 52nd anniversary, India’s only Copyright Society representing the authors, composers, and publishers of music, The Indian Performing Right Society Limited (IPRS), kick-starts its week of celebrations with multiple activities lined up.

music services  |  31 Aug 2021

Danish music streaming app Moodagent is enrolling Indian artists

MUMBAI: Music streaming app Moodagent which is based in Denmark is focussed on ramping up onboarding of local artists and labels in India as it looks to woo more listeners and enhance user experience on its platform, its India head said.

explore RNMbiz

year ender

music

regulators

mobile digital

resources

radio

NewsSpecialsInterviewFinancialsFeaturesColumn/ OpinionPress ReleasesResearchArchive
Copyright ©2021 Radio and Music.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group