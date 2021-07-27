Lomotif and Universal Music Group announce worldwide agreement

MUMBAI: Lomotif, the popular video-sharing social networking platform, and Universal Music Group (UMG), the world leader in music-based entertainment, today announced a global agreement that allows Lomotif’s users to creatively tap into UMG’s catalog of music for their videos.

With the agreement, UMG becomes the first major music company to globally license Lotomif, empowering the company’s community of users to create clips using songs from UMG’s music library, consisting of some of today’s biggest hits, as well as some of the biggest songs of all-time. Lomotif users will also be able to easily add UMG’s music to a clip right from the app.

Lomotif is one of the fastest growing video-sharing social networking platforms in its category over the last three years. There are currently more than 225 million installations of the Lomotif app globally in more than 200 countries and in more than 300 languages. Over 300 million videos are watched on the platform per month and more than 10 billion atomic clips (User Generated Content (UGC)) have been used to create more than 740 million videos on the platform since its launch. In the past year, Lomotif has grown worldwide as a grassroots social community with dedicated users spanning from Asia to South America to the U.S.

“Our deal with Universal Music Group will continue to grow users and increase engagement within our platform, a destination for emerging artists, and will significantly expand the types of music our community can utilize, collaborate with and share,” said Paul Yang, Lomotif’s CEO and founder. “With nearly 800 million videos created to date, we are heading in a great direction as a platform and making high-value content, functionality and features available to our community will only help us grow exponentially.”

Michael Nash, UMG’s Executive Vice President of Digital Strategy, said, “We are very pleased that Lomotif’s fast-growing community of users around the world will be able to take inspiration from the artists and music they love, all while ensuring UMG’s artists are fairly compensated for the value music generates on Lomotif’s platform. UMG continues to broaden the creative and commercial opportunities for our artists by licensing an ever-expanding array of new digital platforms and supporting early-stage entrepreneurs. We look forward to working with Lomotif to help unlock even more innovative music-based features for their community.”